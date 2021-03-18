Silver Predator : Appoints Brian Lupien to Board of Directors

NEWS RELEASE

March 16, 2021

Silver Predator Corp. Appoints Brian Lupien to Board of Directors

Hayden, Idaho, March 16, 2021: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") announced that Mr. Brian Lupien was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 15, 2021.

Mr. Brian Lupien currently serves as a Director and Chief Executive Officer of Till Capital Corporation, the majority shareholder of Silver Predator. A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Lupien has experience in accounting and reporting responsibilities for public and private companies, investment funds, and non-profit organizations. A graduate of the University of California at Davis, Mr. Lupien earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 majoring in Managerial Economics and gained his Certified Public Accountant designation in 2000.

Silver Predator additionally announced that Mr. William Lupien has resigned as a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Lupien cites personal circumstances as the reason for his resignation.

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Mr. Lupien for his numerous contributions to the Company over the past several years and wishes him well with all of his future endeavors.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

