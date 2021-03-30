Log in
Silver Predator : Grants Options to Newly Elected Directors

03/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE TSXV:

SPD

March 29, 2021

NR 21-04

www.silverpredator.com

Silver Predator Corp. Grants Options to Newly Elected Directors

Hayden, Idaho, March 29, 2021: Silver Predator Corp. (TSXV: SPD) (the "Company" or "Silver Predator") announced that the board of directors has approved a grant of incentive stock options to directors James Rickards and Brian Lupien to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company. Options vest immediately and have a three-yearterm with an exercise price of CDN $0.20.

Mr. Rickards was granted 250,000 incentive options and Mr. Lupien was granted 150,000 incentive options subsequent to their appointment to the Company's Board of Directors on March 10, 2021 and March 15, 2021, respectively.

Silver Predator Corp.

Silver Predator is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The Company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada.

For additional information: Nathan A. Tewalt Chairman

or

John T. Rickard

Chief Executive Officer 208-635-5415 info@silverpredator.com www@silverpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Silver Predator Corp. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
