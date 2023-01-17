Silver Range Resources : Announces Private Placement

Suite 510 - 1100 Melville Street www.silverrangeresources.com Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4A6 TSX-V: SNG Tel: 604-687-2522

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

January 17, 2023 - Vancouver, B.C. - Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSX-V:SNG]("Silver Range") announces a non-brokeredprivate placement of up to 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, for total proceeds of up to $900,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-halfof one non-transferableshare purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years from closing.

This private placement is subject to regulatory acceptance and is expected to close by February 28, 2023 and may be closed in tranches. The proceeds will be used to finance further exploration in southwestern United States and for working capital purposes.

Planned 2023 exploration includes:

Trenching at Steptoe in eastern Nevada to follow up on the discovery of a significant mineralized jasperoid breccia announced November 17, 2022 .

. Underground mapping and sampling at East Goldfield and Bankroll properties.

Trenching high grade veins at Cambridge.

Surface exploration at Tule Canyon (Roughrider and Strongbox properties) where 2022 sampling returned up to 1,420 g/t silver .

. Generative exploration in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 13 of which are currently optioned to others. Four other projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

