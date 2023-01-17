Advanced search
    SNG   CA82809P1053

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

(SNG)
2023-01-16
0.1500 CAD    0.00%
Silver Range Resources : Announces Private Placement

01/17/2023
Suite 510 - 1100 Melville Street

www.silverrangeresources.com

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4A6

TSX-V: SNG

Tel: 604-687-2522

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO

UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

January 17, 2023 - Vancouver, B.C. - Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSX-V:SNG]("Silver Range") announces a non-brokeredprivate placement of up to 6,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, for total proceeds of up to $900,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-halfof one non-transferableshare purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years from closing.

This private placement is subject to regulatory acceptance and is expected to close by February 28, 2023 and may be closed in tranches. The proceeds will be used to finance further exploration in southwestern United States and for working capital purposes.

Planned 2023 exploration includes:

  • Trenching at Steptoe in eastern Nevada to follow up on the discovery of a significant mineralized jasperoid breccia announced November 17, 2022.
  • Underground mapping and sampling at East Goldfield and Bankroll properties.
  • Trenching high grade veins at Cambridge.
  • Surface exploration at Tule Canyon (Roughrider and Strongbox properties) where 2022 sampling returned up to 1,420 g/t silver.
  • Generative exploration in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 13 of which are currently optioned to others. Four other projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

2

"Mike Power"

President and CEO

For further information concerning the private placement, Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Vice-President, Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522rdrechsler@silverrangeresources.com http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Disclaimer

Silver Range Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
