    SNG   CA82809P1053

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

(SNG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/08 01:59:43 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD   -3.45%
02:44pSilver Range Resources Raises C$0.6 Million From a Private Placement of Share Units
MT
02:41pSILVER RANGE RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement and Provides Exploration Update
PU
03/30SILVER RANGE RESOURCES : Announces Private Placement
PU
Silver Range Resources : Closes Private Placement and Provides Exploration Update

04/11/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSXV:SNG] ("Silver Range") announces the closing of the private placement announced on March 30, 2022, consisting of the sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 each for total proceeds of $600,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 11, 2024. All shares issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a hold period in Canada until August 12, 2022.

Silver Range paid cash finders' fees totalling $4,875 to GloRes Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. in connection with this private placement.

Nevada operations update

In March and early April, Silver Range completed a first pass (10 trench) program at the Cambridge Property near Yerington, investigating highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies. At the Bellehelen Property east of Tonopah, gold-in-soil anomalies were trenched on the BH Grid east of the former Ben Hur Mine. Results are pending. Reconnaissance work followed by staking were completed on a target in southern Nevada. Silver Range is sponsoring and will be attending the 2022 Geological Society of Nevada at the end of April. Field operations should resume shortly thereafter.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 13 of which are currently optioned to others. Four projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael A. Power"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
Vice-President, Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696948/Silver-Range-Resources-Ltd-Closes-Private-Placement-and-Provides-Exploration-Update

Disclaimer

Silver Range Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
