Suite 510 - 110 Melville Street
www.silverrangeresources.com
Vancouver, B.C. V6E 4A6
TSX-V: SNG
Tel: 604-687-2522
Silver Range Samples up to 0.6 m @ 1,415 g/t silver at Hidden Gulch
May 7, 2024 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results from the Silver Mountain Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
In March, Silver Range conducted a brief geological mapping, sampling and orientation geochemical survey program at the Hidden Gulch showing on the Silver Mountain Property. Underground chip sampling returned up to 0.6 m @ 1,415 g/t silver and 0.48% Cu from a sample across the face of a drift in the Silver Bowl Mine, the most significant workings along the principal structure. On surface, chip sampling returned up to 0.4 m @ 1,245 g/t silver from a vein exposed in a pit near the southern end of the principal structure. Geological mapping identified a 250-metre long steeply west-dipping normal fault within a 370 m long structural corridor hosting high-grade silver mineralization. West of the principal fault, at least one east-dipping antithetic fault parallels the main fault in its hanging wall. Sampling across one of these antithetic veins returned 0.65 m
- 546 g/t silver. Previously reported grab sampling along this structure returned up to 3,270 g/t silver.
The Silver Mountain Property is located in Esmeralda County, approximately 57 kilometres south of Goldfield, near the Nevada-California border. The property covers the Old Cabin and Hidden Gulch showings, each of which was mined on a small scale. The Old Cabin showing, a mile to the southwest of the Hidden Gulch showing, hosts mineralization is an unusual sequence of numerous stacked, tabular extensional quartz veins exposed over more than 30 m up a small ridge. Grab samples from this zone returned up to 394 g/t Ag.
An updated video presentation describing the Silver Mountain Property may be found at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBoeRyapxzs&t=2s
A total of 13 chip samples were collected during the work program. Analytical results in silver ranged from 0.7 to 1,415 g/t Ag with 5 of 13 samples returning greater than 400 g/t Ag. Samples were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed to progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL- 32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 35 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41). Overlimit silver, lead and zinc analyses were re-analyzed, employing techniques
2
appropriate to samples with ore grade concentrations (ALS Codes Ag-OG46,Pb-OG46 and Zn- OG46).
Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 38 properties, of which 10 are currently under option to others. Five other projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.
ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.
"Mike Power"
President, C.E.O. & Director
For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:
Investor & project opportunity inquiries
John Gilbert
Vice-President
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522jgilbert@silverrangeresources.comhttp://www.silverrangeresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Silver Range Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 00:56:04 UTC.