Silver Range Samples up to 0.6 m @ 1,415 g/t silver at Hidden Gulch

May 7, 2024 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results from the Silver Mountain Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

In March, Silver Range conducted a brief geological mapping, sampling and orientation geochemical survey program at the Hidden Gulch showing on the Silver Mountain Property. Underground chip sampling returned up to 0.6 m @ 1,415 g/t silver and 0.48% Cu from a sample across the face of a drift in the Silver Bowl Mine, the most significant workings along the principal structure. On surface, chip sampling returned up to 0.4 m @ 1,245 g/t silver from a vein exposed in a pit near the southern end of the principal structure. Geological mapping identified a 250-metre long steeply west-dipping normal fault within a 370 m long structural corridor hosting high-grade silver mineralization. West of the principal fault, at least one east-dipping antithetic fault parallels the main fault in its hanging wall. Sampling across one of these antithetic veins returned 0.65 m

546 g/t silver . Previously reported grab sampling along this structure returned up to 3,270 g/t silver .

The Silver Mountain Property is located in Esmeralda County, approximately 57 kilometres south of Goldfield, near the Nevada-California border. The property covers the Old Cabin and Hidden Gulch showings, each of which was mined on a small scale. The Old Cabin showing, a mile to the southwest of the Hidden Gulch showing, hosts mineralization is an unusual sequence of numerous stacked, tabular extensional quartz veins exposed over more than 30 m up a small ridge. Grab samples from this zone returned up to 394 g/t Ag.

An updated video presentation describing the Silver Mountain Property may be found at

A total of 13 chip samples were collected during the work program. Analytical results in silver ranged from 0.7 to 1,415 g/t Ag with 5 of 13 samples returning greater than 400 g/t Ag. Samples were shipped under chain of custody to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. At the laboratory, samples were crushed to progressively to < 2 mm (ALS Code CR-32) and a 1 kg aliquot was pulverized to 85% passing a 75 mm mesh (Code PUL- 32). A 50 g subsample was then fire assayed with an atomic absorption finish (Code Au-AA26). In addition, induced coupled plasma analysis for 35 elements was performed on the samples (Code ME-ICP41). Overlimit silver, lead and zinc analyses were re-analyzed, employing techniques