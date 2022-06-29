Log in
    SAND   CA8281221017

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP.

(SAND)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:55 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
Silver Sands Resources : Interim FS Q1 - April 30, 2022

06/29/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
(Formerly Golden Opportunity Resources Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

- 1 -

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by

management and approved by the Audit Committee. The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute to Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

- 2 -

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

April 30,

January 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

$

861,859

$

261,607

Prepaid expenses

7,587

12,139

GST receivable

13,478

7,360

882,924

281,106

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (Note 4)

6,175,896

5,113,252

$

7,058,820

$

5,394,358

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

$

42,999

$

29,362

42,999

29,362

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

$

9,436,604

$

7,717,731

Contributed surplus

1,247,047

1,033,943

Deficit

(3,667,829)

(3,386,678)

7,015,821

5,364,996

$

7,058,820

$

5,394,358

NATURE OF BUSINESS AND CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS (Note 4)

SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 10)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on June 29, 2022.

"Keith Anderson"

Director

"Alexander Helmel"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial

statements.

- 3 -

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

April 30, 2022

April 30, 2021

EXPENSES

Advertising and promotion

$

5,862

$

226,293

Consulting fees (Note 7)

69,000

84,000

Management fees (Note 7)

30,000

30,000

Office and Miscellaneous

932

1,180

Professional fees

9,833

5,386

Property investigation costs

-

-

Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 7)

152,576

9,200

Transfer agent and filing fees

12,948

11,482

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

281,151

$

367,541

LOSS PER SHARE (basic and diluted)

$

0.00

$

0.01

WEIGHED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON

66,835,766

55,943,454

SHARES OUTSTANDING (basic and diluted)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

- 4 -

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Common Shares

Number of

Amount

Contributed

Deficit

Total

Shares

Surplus

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 31, 2022

59,099,249

7,717,731

1,033,943

(3,386,678)

5,364,996

Shares issued for private placements

13,450,000

1,265,717

33,683

-

1,299,400

Shares issued for exploration assets

4,000,000

480,000

-

-

480,000

Share-based payments

-

-

152,576

-

152,576

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(281,151)

(281,151)

Balance, April 30, 2022

76,549,249

9,463,448

1,220,203

(3,667,829)

7,015,821

Balance, January 31, 2021

55,926,241

6,935,028

1,021,116

(2,476,845)

5,479,299

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

150,000

18,750

-

-

18,750

Shares issued for exercise of options

28,000

2,800

-

-

2,800

Share-based payments

-

-

9,200

-

9,200

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(367,541)

(367,541)

Balance, April 30, 2021

56,104,241

6,956,578

1,030,316

(2,844,386)

5,142,508

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Golden Opportunity Resources Corp. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 19:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
