Silver Sands Resources : Interim FS Q1 - April 30, 2022

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by
management and approved by the Audit Committee. The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute to Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
April 30,
January 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
$
861,859
$
261,607
Prepaid expenses
7,587
12,139
GST receivable
13,478
7,360
882,924
281,106
EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (Note 4)
6,175,896
5,113,252
$
7,058,820
$
5,394,358
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
42,999
$
29,362
42,999
29,362
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
$
9,436,604
$
7,717,731
Contributed surplus
1,247,047
1,033,943
Deficit
(3,667,829)
(3,386,678)
7,015,821
5,364,996
$
7,058,820
$
5,394,358
NATURE OF BUSINESS AND CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS (Note 4)
SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 10)
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on June 29, 2022.
"Keith Anderson"
Director
"Alexander Helmel"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial
statements.
SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2021
EXPENSES
Advertising and promotion
$
5,862
$
226,293
Consulting fees (Note 7)
69,000
84,000
Management fees (Note 7)
30,000
30,000
Office and Miscellaneous
932
1,180
Professional fees
9,833
5,386
Property investigation costs
-
-
Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 7)
152,576
9,200
Transfer agent and filing fees
12,948
11,482
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
281,151
$
367,541
LOSS PER SHARE (basic and diluted)
$
0.00
$
0.01
WEIGHED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
66,835,766
55,943,454
SHARES OUTSTANDING (basic and diluted)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Common Shares
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Deficit
Total
Shares
Surplus
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 31, 2022
59,099,249
7,717,731
1,033,943
(3,386,678)
5,364,996
Shares issued for private placements
13,450,000
1,265,717
33,683
-
1,299,400
Shares issued for exploration assets
4,000,000
480,000
-
-
480,000
Share-based payments
-
-
152,576
-
152,576
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(281,151)
(281,151)
Balance, April 30, 2022
76,549,249
9,463,448
1,220,203
(3,667,829)
7,015,821
Balance, January 31, 2021
55,926,241
6,935,028
1,021,116
(2,476,845)
5,479,299
Shares issued for exercise of warrants
150,000
18,750
-
-
18,750
Shares issued for exercise of options
28,000
2,800
-
-
2,800
Share-based payments
-
-
9,200
-
9,200
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(367,541)
(367,541)
Balance, April 30, 2021
56,104,241
6,956,578
1,030,316
(2,844,386)
5,142,508
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
