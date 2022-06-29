Silver Sands Resources : Interim FS Q1 - April 30, 2022

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

management and approved by the Audit Committee. The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute to Chartered Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

April 30, January 31, 2022 2022 ASSETS CURRENT Cash $ 861,859 $ 261,607 Prepaid expenses 7,587 12,139 GST receivable 13,478 7,360 882,924 281,106 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (Note 4) 6,175,896 5,113,252 $ 7,058,820 $ 5,394,358 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5) $ 42,999 $ 29,362 42,999 29,362 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 6) $ 9,436,604 $ 7,717,731 Contributed surplus 1,247,047 1,033,943 Deficit (3,667,829) (3,386,678) 7,015,821 5,364,996 $ 7,058,820 $ 5,394,358

NATURE OF BUSINESS AND CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS (Note 4)

SUBSEQUENT EVENT (Note 10)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on June 29, 2022.

"Keith Anderson" Director "Alexander Helmel" Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

statements.

