Silver Sands Resources : Interim MDA Q1 - April 30, 2022

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended April 30, 2022 1.1 Date of Report: June 29, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes thereto for Silver Sands Resources Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended April 30, 2022 which were prepared in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The financial statements and related notes are available at www.sedar.com. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the Company's financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including that within the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. Caution regarding forward looking statements This MD&A may contain certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this document, other than statements of historical fact, which address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "interprets" and similar expressions, or events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding future exploration programs, liquidity and effects of accounting policy changes. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration success, continued availability of capital and financing, inability to obtain required regulatory or governmental approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change except as required by law. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among others, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the transactions described herein, the ability of the Company and other relevant parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for the Company's proposed transactions and exploration and development programs on reasonable terms and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially. Page | 1

1.2 Overall performance The Company was incorporated on January 31, 2018 under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. The address of the Company's corporate office and its principal place of business is 830-1100 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. On, November 27, 2019, the Company's common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). On June 8, 2020, the Company changed its name to Silver Sands Resources Corp. and changed its symbol to "SAND". The Company's principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. As at January 31, 2022, the Company had not yet determined whether the Company's mineral property asset contains ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation asset is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the development of and the future profitable production from the property or realizing proceeds from its disposition. The outcome of these matters cannot be predicted at this time and the uncertainties cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Exploration and evaluation assets Virginia Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina On May 20, 2020, the Company closed the Virginia Silver acquisition with Mirasol Resources Ltd. ("Mirasol"), allowing the Company to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR), by making a combination of cash payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures as follows: Cash payments US$25,000 payment on execution of the original Letter of Intent (paid)

US$25,000 payment on signing the Definitive Option Agreement with Mirasol (paid) Share issuances: 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company ("I/O") upon signing of the definitive agreement: (3,745,269 shares have been issued with a deemed value of $823,959);

the number of shares equivalent to 5% of the I/O on first anniversary date (2,805,212 shares issued on May 20, 2021);

the number of shares equivalent to 5% of the I/O on second anniversary date;

the number of shares required such that Mirasol's holdings are 19.9% of the I/O on the third anniversary date following the issuance of the shares. Exploration expenditures: complete $1-million (U.S.) * of exploration expenditures on the property within year one;

$2-million (U.S.) * of exploration expenditures on the property within year two; complete $3-million (U.S.) * of exploration expenditures on the property within year three; * Excess expenditures in previous years may be applied to subsequent years. The Company will utilize the expertise of the Mirasol technical team during the option period to undertake the US$6 million exploration programs and as such will pay a management fee to Mirasol. This fee will be inclusive of the required exploration expenditures. The road accessible Virginia Silver Project lies in Santa Cruz province, Argentina in the region known generally as Patagonia. The original 32,730 hectare property was increased to 59,747 hectares in 2016 as a result of discovery on new mineralization to the south of the known silver vein. Included in the property package are two large ranches (Estancias) totaling almost 36,000 hectares. Page | 2

Virginia lies within the Deasado Massif, a large regional complex consisting mainly Jurassic volcanic and other older rocks surrounded by younger Cretaceous and Tertiary sedimentary rock which form basins and lap onto the older units. The Massif is dominated by middle Jurassic Rocks of the Bahia Laura Group, which are mainly volcanic in origin. The Bahia group is sub-divided into the Chon Aike Formation, mainly felsic volcanic rocks, and the Bajo Pobre Formation, mainly intermediate or mafic volcanic rocks. Both units appear to be of middle to upper Jurassic age and both are known to host important precious metal deposits believed to be upper Jurassic in age. Bahia Laura is overlain, and probably in part interbedded with, the Matilde Formation comprised of fine grained tuffaceous and sedimentary rocks of upper Jurassic age. These are the units which contain most of the known precious metals in the massif. Initial Mirasol exploration in the early 2000's focused on the Santa Rita zones in the north of the original claim block and resulted in an agreement with Hochschild Mining Corporation through 2008, during which time surface programs and drilling were completed. After Hochschild terminated the option, Mirasol focussed exploration to the south and located the Julia and other silver veins in the Virginia Window, an erosional window through the thin overlying post-mineralization tuffs. The silver veins are hosted by a Jurassic-age volcanic sequence consisting of local, generally felsic lava flows and pyroclastic tuffs and volcanic breccias overlain by a distinctly different post-mineralash-flow ignimbrite. Exploration of the Virginia Veins consisted of geological mapping, rock sampling, geophysics, trenching, and drilling. Initial surface rock chip sampling revealed significant silver grades over impressive widths over potentially interesting strike lengths. Channel sampling and geological mapping at 1:50 scale along saw-cut channels confirmed significant widths and grades of silver mineralization, with the first series of channel samples on the Julia Veins averaging 792 g/t silver over 1.88 metres. Ground geophysics has proven to be very successful. Magnetic surveys sometimes show distinct magnetic lows or highs associated with fault structures; and almost always show distinct breaks in the magnetic textures marking the fault structures. Ground Induced Polarization (IP) surveys often very clearly mark chargeability highs that coincide with the limits of ore shoots where the mineralization is eroded. In some areas more subtle anomalies are interpreted to lie above possible ore shoots. Four programs of diamond drilling between 2010 and 2012 totalled 23,318 metres in 227 holes (including holes which were redrilled to improve the core recovery). Seven distinct segments of four of the known veins were drilled, with highlight drill intersections shown in the following table: Drill Intersection Highlights hole intercept intercep core length interce pt true width Ag (g/t) Comments from (m) t to (m) (m) angle( °) (m) JULIA NORTH VG-036 15.40 53.00 37.60 76 36.48 312 included 21.35 26.85 5.50 76 5.34 1,843 VG-006A 13.00 39.00 26.00 69 24.27 326 twin hole included 18.65 24.52 5.87 69 5.48 1,038 twin hole VG-017A 27.00 106.90 79.90 51 62.09 125 twin hole included 37.90 44.75 6.85 51 5.32 912 twin hole JULIA CENTRAL VG-068 64.00 105.45 41.45 60 35.90 200 included 72.19 78.80 6.61 60 5.72 669 VG-050A 37.69 71.00 33.31 58 28.25 220 twin hole included 37.69 59.05 21.36 58 18.11 303 twin hole VG-043A 44.00 95.00 51.00 63 45.44 129 twin hole included 54.94 75.02 20.08 63 17.89 255 twin hole JULIA SOUTH VG-012 27.00 40.00 13.00 48 9.66 215 Page | 3

hole intercept intercep core length interce pt true width Ag (g/t) Comments from (m) t to (m) (m) angle( °) (m) included 34.10 35.40 1.30 48 0.97 742 VG-023 24.50 36.70 12.20 45 8.63 221 included 33.00 36.70 3.70 45 2.62 560 VG-003 39.50 47.70 8.20 40 5.27 328 included 39.50 41.65 2.15 40 1.38 672 NATY VG-053 46.70 75.00 28.30 70 26.59 230 included 50.40 54.10 3.70 70 3.48 1,402 VG-041A 47.50 98.00 50.50 68 46.82 123 twin hole included 71.40 78.15 6.75 68 6.26 532 twin hole VG-040A 15.00 66.00 51.00 68 47.29 86 twin hole included 41.00 48.70 7.70 68 7.14 205 twin hole ELY SOUTH VG-138 105.00 133.00 28.00 41 18.37 195 included 110.90 115.50 4.60 41 3.02 493 VG-127 124.60 151.50 26.90 34 15.04 135 included 144.48 145.67 1.19 34 0.67 1,760 VG-113 63.00 97.00 34.00 40 21.85 79 included 87.80 90.75 2.95 40 1.90 495 ELY NORTH VG-184 75.94 172.08 96.14 56 79.70 55 included 160.65 163.40 2.75 56 2.28 419 VG-161 92.00 164.70 72.70 56 60.27 47 included 155.80 163.47 7.67 63 6.83 129 VG-105 68.00 119.00 51.00 30 25.50 88 included 77.74 82.90 5.16 30 2.58 142 included 102.50 116.00 13.50 30 6.75 137 MARTINA VG-089A 31.00 46.00 15.00 43 10.23 245 included 32.80 38.06 5.26 43 3.59 530 VG-119B 27.00 65.65 38.65 41 25.36 61 twin hole included 42.75 48.50 5.75 41 3.77 155 twin hole VG-094A 24.37 44.20 19.83 41 13.01 61 twin hole included 26.94 30.53 3.59 41 2.36 119 twin hole The drilling was successful in the definition of preliminary indicated and inferred resources in 2014. The resources was disclosed in "Amended Technical Report, Virginia Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina - Initial Silver Mineral Resource Estimate" by Earnest, D.F. and Lechner, M.J. dated February 29, 2016 with an effective date of October 24, 2014. The Mineral Resource is contained in seven outcropping silver- bearing epithermal-type veins that demonstrate reasonable continuity along strike and at depth beneath the surface. These Mineral Resources were estimated using silver assay data from a total of 191 surface trench channel samples and samples from 223 diamond drill holes. The Mineral Resources for each individual vein were based on rotated three-dimensional block models consisting of 2-meter by 2-meter by 2-meter blocks. Estimations of block grades were derived from 2-meter-longdown-hole/along-trench assay composites constructed from individual high-gradeoutlier-capped raw silver assays, using a three-pass inverse distance cubed (1/d3) estimation method. Block tonnes were estimated based on density factors of 2.52 Page | 4