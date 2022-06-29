Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Silver Sands Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAND   CA8281221017

SILVER SANDS RESOURCES CORP.

(SAND)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:55 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
03:42pSILVER SANDS RESOURCES : Quarterly Listing Statement (CSE) Q1 - April 30, 2022
PU
03:42pSILVER SANDS RESOURCES : Interim MDA Q1 - April 30, 2022
PU
03:42pSILVER SANDS RESOURCES : Interim FS Q1 - April 30, 2022
PU
Silver Sands Resources : Quarterly Listing Statement (CSE) Q1 - April 30, 2022

06/29/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
FORM 5

QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Name of Listed Issuer: Silver Sands Resources Corp.(the "Issuer").

Trading Symbol: SAND

This Quarterly Listing Statement must be posted on or before the day on which the Issuer's unaudited interim financial statements are to be filed under the Securities Act, or, if no interim statements are required to be filed for the quarter, within 60 days of the end of the Issuer's first, second and third fiscal quarters. This statement is not intended to replace the Issuer's obligation to separately report material information forthwith upon the information becoming known to management or to post the forms required by the Exchange Policies. If material information became known and was reported during the preceding quarter to which this statement relates, management is encouraged to also make reference in this statement to the material information, the news release date and the posting date on the Exchange website.

General Instructions

  1. Prepare this Quarterly Listing Statement using the format set out below. The sequence of questions must not be altered nor should questions be omitted or left unanswered. The answers to the following items must be in narrative form. When the answer to any item is negative or not applicable to the Issuer, state it in a sentence. The title to each item must precede the answer.
  2. The term "Issuer" includes the Listed Issuer and any of its subsidiaries.
  3. Terms used and not defined in this form are defined or interpreted in Policy 1 - Interpretation and General Provisions.

There are three schedules which must be attached to this report as follows:

SCHEDULE A: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS -

See Schedule A attached.

Financial statements are required as follows:

For the first, second and third financial quarters interim financial statements prepared in accordance with the requirements under Ontario securities law must be attached.

FORM 5 - QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022

January 2015

Page 1

If the Issuer is exempt from filing certain interim financial statements, give the date of the exempting order.

SCHEDULE B: SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

The supplementary information set out below must be provided when not included in Schedule A. (See Schedule A & C attached)

  1. Related party transactions
    Provide disclosure of all transactions with a Related Person, including those previously disclosed on Form 10. Include in the disclosure the following information about the transactions with Related Persons:
    1. A description of the relationship between the transacting parties. Be as precise as possible in this description of the relationship. Terms such as affiliate, associate or related company without further clarifying details are not sufficient.
    2. A description of the transaction(s), including those for which no amount has been recorded.
    3. The recorded amount of the transactions classified by financial statement category.
    4. The amounts due to or from Related Persons and the terms and conditions relating thereto.
    5. Contractual obligations with Related Persons, separate from other contractual obligations.
    6. Contingencies involving Related Persons, separate from other contingencies.
  3. Summary of securities issued and options granted during the period.
    Provide the following information for the period beginning on the date of the last Listing Statement (Form 2A):
    1. summary of securities issued during the period,

The following securities were issued during Q1, 2022. (See below)

FORM 5 - QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022

January 2015

Page 2

Type of

Type of

Issue

Describe

Security

(private

relationship

(common

placement,

of Person

shares,

public

Type of

with Issuer

convertible

offering,

Consideration

(indicate if

Date of

debentures,

exercise of

Total

(cash,

Related

Commission

Issue

etc.)

warrants,

Number

Price

Proceeds

property, etc.)

Person)

Paid

etc.)

Mar 24,

Common

Private

13,450,000

$0.10

$1,345,000

Cash

N/A

8% cash

2022

Shares

Placement

finders' fees

totaling

$45,600 paid

and 456,000

finder's

warrants

were issued

Mar 24,

Warrants

Private

6,725,000

$0.15

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2022

Placement

Mar 21,

Common

Property

4,000,000

$0.12

$480,000

Property option

N/A

N/A

2022

Shares

Acquisition

  1. summary of options granted during the period,

Name of Optionee

Generic description

Market

Date

Number

if Related Person

of other Optionees

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

Price on

and relationship

date of

Grant

April 22,

1,500,000

All directors of the

Consultant

$0. 15

April 22,

$0.115

2022

Company

2027

3. Summary of securities as at the end of the reporting period.

Provide the following information in tabular format as at the end of the reporting period:

  1. description of authorized share capital including number of shares for each class, dividend rates on preferred shares and whether or not cumulative, redemption and conversion provisions,

FORM 5 - QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022

January 2015

Page 3

Unlimited Authorized

  1. number and recorded value for shares issued and outstanding, as at April 30, 2022. 76,549,249 common shares issued with book value of $9,463,448.
  2. description of options, warrants and convertible securities outstanding, including number or amount, exercise or conversion price and expiry date, and any recorded value, and

The following table summarizes the options outstanding as at April 30, 2022:

Number of options

Exercise price

outstanding

Expiry date

$0.10

450,000

March 19, 2024

$0.15

683,100

January 24, 2025

$0.22

150,000

May 20, 2025

$0.20

2,150,000

May 25, 2025

$0.225

1,100,000

September 20, 2025

$0.25

100,000

November 4, 2025

$0.255

250,000

December 4, 2025

$0.25

50,000

February 12, 2026

$0.17

200,000

October 26, 2026

$0.15

1,500,000

April 22, 2027

6,633,100

The following table summarizes the warrants outstanding as at April 30, 2022:

Number of warrants

outstanding and

Exercise price

exercisable

Expiry date

$0.25

11,715,000

May 20, 2022

$0.30

527,134

July 16, 2022

$0.30

5,854,900

Aug 22, 2022

$0.15

7,181,000

March 23, 2024

25,278,034

Weighted average remaining warrant life at April 30, 2022: 0.64 years.

FORM 5 - QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022

January 2015

Page 4

  1. number of shares in each class of shares subject to escrow or pooling agreements or any other restriction on transfer.

Escrow Shares:

The Company entered into an escrow agreement, whereby common shares will be held in escrow and are scheduled for release at 10% on the listing date and 15% every six months from date of listing. At April 30, 2022, there were 600,001 common shares held in escrow.

4. List the names of the directors and officers, with an indication of the position(s) held, as at the date this report is signed and filed.

Keith Anderson, President, CEO & Director

Ralph T. Henneberry, Director

Richard Macey, Director

Alexander Helmel, CFO & Director

Penilla Klomp, Corp. Secretary

SCHEDULE C: MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Provide Interim MD&A if required by applicable securities legislation.

(See Schedule C Attached).

FORM 5 - QUARTERLY LISTING STATEMENT

Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022

January 2015

Page 5

