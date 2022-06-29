Silver Sands Resources : Quarterly Listing Statement (CSE) Q1 - April 30, 2022

Name of Listed Issuer: Silver Sands Resources Corp.(the "Issuer").
Trading Symbol: SAND
Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022
The following securities were issued during Q1, 2022. (See below)
Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022
Mar 24,
Common
Private
13,450,000
$0.10
$1,345,000
Cash
N/A
8% cash
2022
Shares
Placement
finders' fees
totaling
$45,600 paid
and 456,000
finder's
warrants
were issued
Mar 24,
Warrants
Private
6,725,000
$0.15
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
2022
Placement
Mar 21,
Common
Property
4,000,000
$0.12
$480,000
Property option
N/A
N/A
2022
Shares
Acquisition
Name of Optionee
Generic description
Market
Date
Number
if Related Person
of other Optionees
Exercise Price
Expiry Date
Price on
and relationship
date of
Grant
April 22,
1,500,000
All directors of the
Consultant
$0. 15
April 22,
$0.115
2022
Company
2027
Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022
Unlimited Authorized
number and recorded value for shares issued and outstanding,as at April 30, 2022. 76,549,249 common shares issued with book value of $9,463,448.
description of options, warrants and convertible securities outstanding, including number or amount, exercise or conversion price and expiry date, and any recorded value, and
The following table summarizes the options outstanding as at April 30, 2022:
Number of options
Exercise price
outstanding
Expiry date
$0.10
450,000
March 19, 2024
$0.15
683,100
January 24, 2025
$0.22
150,000
May 20, 2025
$0.20
2,150,000
May 25, 2025
$0.225
1,100,000
September 20, 2025
$0.25
100,000
November 4, 2025
$0.255
250,000
December 4, 2025
$0.25
50,000
February 12, 2026
$0.17
200,000
October 26, 2026
$0.15
1,500,000
April 22, 2027
6,633,100
The following table summarizes the warrants outstanding as at April 30, 2022:
Number of warrants
outstanding and
Exercise price
exercisable
Expiry date
$0.25
11,715,000
May 20, 2022
$0.30
527,134
July 16, 2022
$0.30
5,854,900
Aug 22, 2022
$0.15
7,181,000
March 23, 2024
25,278,034
Weighted average remaining warrant life at April 30, 2022: 0.64 years.
Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022
number of shares in each class of shares subject to escrow or pooling agreements or any other restriction on transfer.
Escrow Shares:
The Company entered into an escrow agreement, whereby common shares will be held in escrow and are scheduled for release at 10% on the listing date and 15% every six months from date of listing. At April 30, 2022, there were 600,001 common shares held in escrow.
4. List the names of the directors and officers, with an indication of the position(s) held, as at the date this report is signed and filed.
Keith Anderson, President, CEO & Director
Ralph T. Henneberry, Director
Richard Macey, Director
Alexander Helmel, CFO & Director
Penilla Klomp, Corp. Secretary
Silver Sands Resources Corp 3 Months Ended April 30, 2022
