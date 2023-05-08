Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silver Spike Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSIC   US8281741020

SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.

(SSIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-05-05 pm EDT
8.500 USD   -0.12%
08:06aSilver Spike Investment Corp. Expands Loan Portfolio with Senior Secured Credit Facility to DreamFields Brands, Inc. (Jeeter)
GL
08:05aSilver Spike Investment Corp. Expands Loan Portfolio with Senior Secured Credit Facility to DreamFields Brands, Inc. (Jeeter)
AQ
05/03Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
Summary

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Expands Loan Portfolio with Senior Secured Credit Facility to DreamFields Brands, Inc. (Jeeter)

05/08/2023 | 08:06am EDT
NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SSIC) (“SSIC”) led and participated in the $35 million initial close of a senior secured credit facility to DreamFields Brands, Inc. (“DreamFields”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, and one of the fastest growing companies in the cannabis industry, through its Jeeter brand.

“We are thrilled to support DreamFields and Jeeter as they expand operations across several new states and continue to build brand momentum with cannabis consumers, and we look forward to the opportunity to expand the credit facility as the company continues its strong performance. SSIC has been very deliberate and methodical in deploying its capital and is pleased to add another leading brand and an experienced operator to its investment portfolio,” said Umesh Mahajan, Silver Spike Capital’s Co-Head of Credit.

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments primarily in the form of direct loans to cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about SSIC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SSIC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in SSIC’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which SSIC makes them. SSIC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investors:
Bill Healy
Bill@silverspikecap.com
212-905-4933

Media:
Alan Oshiki and Sydney Gever
Abernathy MacGregor
Silverspikecapital@abmac.com
212-371-5999


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,4 M - -
Net income 2023 5,09 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 7,29%
Capitalization 52,8 M 52,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,50 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Gordon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Umesh Mahajan Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Bunty Bohra Independent Director
Tracey Brophy Warson Independent Director
Michael W. Chorske Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.-13.27%53
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED1.61%11 375
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.32%7 484
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED19.62%5 455
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-5.42%5 090
LUFAX HOLDING LTD-11.34%3 943
