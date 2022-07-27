Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSE   CA8282292033

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

(SSE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
02:08pSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces First Closing Private Placement for $117,250
PU
06/30Silver Spruce Mobilizes Soil and Till Sampling Crews to Complete Phase 1 Geochemistry Program on Mystery Au Project, Exploits Gold Belt, Central Newfoundland and Labrador
CI
06/30SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Mobilizes Soil and Till Sampling Crews to Complete Phase 1 Geochemistry Program on Mystery Au Project, Exploits Gold Belt, Central Newfoundland and Labrador
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Silver Spruce Resources : Announces First Closing Private Placement for $117,250

07/27/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Silver Spruce Announces First Closing Private Placement for $117,250
July 27, 2022

Bedford, NS- July 27, 2022 - (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today a first closing of its private placement of up to $300,000. The first closing of the private placement consisted of the issuance of 4,690,000 units at a price of $0.025 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $117,250. Each unit consisted of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share on or before July 26, 2025.

Finder's fees of $3,225 were paid on the first closing of the private placement. The securities issued pursuant to the first closing of the private placement have a hold period expiring November 27, 2022.

The Company will complete second and final closing of the private placement by August 18, 2022.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects. Silver Spruce has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Mystery Au project in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Pino de Plata Ag project in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Michael Kinley, CEO
(902) 402-0388
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com
info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
