    SSE   CA8282292033

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

(SSE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:29:05 2023-04-28 pm EDT
0.0250 CAD   -.--%
Silver Spruce Resources : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

05/01/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
Silver Spruce Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
May 1, 2023

Bedford, NS- May 1, 2023 - (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. announced today that Camilla Cormier has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Michael Kinley, CPA, CA, CEO has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The Board would like to thank Ms. Cormier for her contributions to the Company.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, 100% interest in the Mystery Au project near recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. among others in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador, 100% interest in the Pino de Plata Ag project located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico and up to 50% interest in Colibri Resource's Diamante Au-Ag project located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed a 50:50 joint venture agreement with Colibri on the nearby Jackie Au project. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Michael Kinley, CEO and Director

(902) 402-0388

mkinley@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 16:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
