  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SSE   CA8282292033

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

(SSE)
Silver Spruce Resources : Announces Terms of Finder's Fee

10/18/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Silver Spruce Announces Terms of Finder's Fee
October 18, 2021

Bedford, NS- October 18, 2021 - (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") announced today that a finder's fee of 7% in cash and shares ($43,050 and 700,000 shares respectively), will be paid to Golden Salmon Capital Corp., an arm's length party, in accordance with the scheduled payments provided for in the Agreement relating to the acquisition by the Company of the Mystery, Till and Marilyn mineral properties Option and Purchase Agreement dated September 7, 2021 (the "Agreement").

The finder's fee will be paid subject to the continuation of the Agreement, and remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's early stage Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects, with the three properties located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company is acquiring 100% interest in the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% interest in three exploration properties in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, located 15-40 kilometres from recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp., central Newfoundland. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Michael Kinley, CEO and Director
(902) 402-0388
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,78 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 1,25 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,37 M 6,77 M 6,76 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Kinley Chief Executive Officer
Camilla Cormier Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Thieneman Chairman
Arthur M. Brown Independent Director
Gregory Davison Independent Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.-18.18%7
BHP GROUP-7.64%85 101
GLENCORE PLC67.62%70 763
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.11%49 163
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.45%35 695
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)116.54%29 133