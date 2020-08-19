Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Silver Spruce Resources Inc.    SSE   CA8282292033

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

(SSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Spruce Resources : Increases and Closes Private Placement of $1,819,500 with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:32pm EDT
August 20, 2020
Silver Spruce Increases and Closes Private Placement of $1,819,500 with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.
August 19, 2020- Bedford, NS - (TSXV:SSE) -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. announced today that it has increased and closed its private placement announced August 7, 2020. The private placement consisted of the issuance of 36,390,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for proceeds of $1,819,500 with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. Each unit consisted of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share on or before August 18, 2023.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement have a hold period expiring December 19, 2020.

Finders fees and commissions were paid on the private placement consisting of cash of $138,275 and 165,000 broker warrants with an exercise price of $.10 per share and an expiry date of August 18, 2023.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario and with Colibri Resource Corp. to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Gold project, a drill-ready precious metal project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also is pursuing exploration of the drill-ready and permitted Pino De Plata Ag project in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Brian Penney, Chairman and CEO
(902) 430-8270
info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements,' Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 18:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.
02:32pSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Increases and Closes Private Placement of $1,819,500 w..
PU
08/12SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Mobilizes Exploration Team to El Mezquite Au Project, ..
PU
08/10SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Private Placement of up to $1,600,000 with a..
PU
07/27SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Phase 1 Exploration on El Mezquite Au Projec..
PU
06/18SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Grants Stock Options
PU
06/12Colibri Resource Corp. Signs Agreement with Silver Spruce Resources Granting ..
AQ
05/04SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Management Changes, Appoints New CEO, CFO an..
PU
02/27SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Management Changes, Appoints New President, ..
PU
02/25SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : New Flagship Project, Melchett Lake, Boast Historic Sa..
AQ
01/21SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : to Issue Shares to Cocula Vendor and Land Owners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,93 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2019 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,35 M 4,83 M 4,82 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brian K. Penney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Camilla Cormier Chief Financial Officer
Arthur M. Brown Independent Director
Gregory Davison Independent Director
Kevin R. O'Connor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.33.33%5
BHP GROUP0.36%134 563
RIO TINTO PLC6.54%106 374
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.81%31 281
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.77%20 690
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC68.28%12 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group