Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF) (FSE: SVR) ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London.

Greg McKenzie of Silver Storm Mining Ltd. will be presenting on the Company's recent achievements and outlining its future planned activities. This presentation offers an excellent opportunity to gain insights into Silver Storm's strategic direction. We cordially invite you to visit Silver Storm at Booth #A5 during the conference.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 100 mining companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 15-16.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Correction to April 11, 2024 News Release

The Company is amending its news release from the April 11, 2024 to correct the disclosure relating to the finders and cash finders' fees paid in the Company's non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") which closed on April 10, 2024. Jemini1 Finance Inc. was not a finder in the Offering and was not paid a finders' fee. The total cash finders' fees paid in connection with the Offering was $230,347 rather than the stated $231,502.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

