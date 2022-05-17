Silver Tiger Metals : Intersects 2,338.5 g/t AgEq over 1.0 Meter Within a Broader Interval of 9.1 Meters Grading 809.7 g/t AgEq in a Step Out Hole in the Black Shale at the Benjamin VeinMay 17, 2022

Log in
    SLVR   CA82831T1093

SILVER TIGER METALS INC.

(SLVR)
Silver Tiger Metals : Intersects 2,338.5 g/t AgEq over 1.0 Meter Within a Broader Interval of 9.1 Meters Grading 809.7 g/t AgEq in a Step Out Hole in the Black Shale at the Benjamin Vein

05/17/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Silver Tiger Intersects 2,338.5 g/t AgEq over 1.0 Meter Within a Broader Interval of 9.1 Meters Grading 809.7 g/t AgEq in a Step Out Hole in the Black Shale at the Benjamin Vein May 17, 2022

Disclaimer

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 17:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,97 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 M 96,8 M 97,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,41 CAD
Average target price 1,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn R. Jessome President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Benjamim Abriel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wade Anderson Chairman
Richard Basil Gordon Independent Director
Lila Maria Bensojo-Arras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER TIGER METALS INC.-42.25%97
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.18%158 732
RIO TINTO PLC9.14%108 426
GLENCORE PLC27.22%76 261
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.02%49 791
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)54.14%39 698