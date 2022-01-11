Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLVR   CA82831T1093

SILVER TIGER METALS INC.

(SLVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Tiger Metals : Makes New Discovery Intersecting 7,807.7 g/t AgEq Over 0.6 meters within a Broader Interval of 5.1 meters Grading 1,029.5 g/t AgEqJan 11, 2022

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Silver Tiger Makes New Discovery Intersecting 7,807.7 g/t AgEq Over 0.6 meters within a Broader Interval of 5.1 meters Grading 1,029.5 g/t AgEq Jan 11, 2022Download

Disclaimer

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILVER TIGER METALS INC.
08:08aSILVER TIGER METALS : Makes New Discovery Intersecting 7,807.7 g/t AgEq Over 0.6 meters wi..
PU
2021Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021SILVER TIGER METALS : Discovers Wide Zone of High Grade Silver Mineralization in Black Sha..
PU
2021Silver Tiger Discovers Wide Zone of High Grade Silver Mineralization in Black Shale Uni..
CI
2021Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Silver Tiger Metals Up 20% as Exploration Drilling at its El Tigre Project Shows Very H..
MT
2021IIROC Trading Resumption - SLVR
AQ
2021Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 G/T Ageq over 0.5 Meters Within A Broader Interval of 17..
CI
2021IIROC Trading Halt - SLVR
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,70 M -4,51 M -4,51 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -52,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 M 140 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SILVER TIGER METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,68 CAD
Average target price 1,39 CAD
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn R. Jessome President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Benjamim Abriel Chief Financial Officer
Wade Anderson Chairman
Richard Basil Gordon Independent Director
Lila Maria Bensojo-Arras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER TIGER METALS INC.-4.23%140
BHP GROUP7.90%159 502
RIO TINTO PLC6.34%116 223
GLENCORE PLC3.73%69 075
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.99%53 542
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.04%33 960