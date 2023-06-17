Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Silver Valley Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILV   CA68621E2042

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP.

(SILV)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2023-06-15
0.1250 CAD   +13.64%
04:45aSilver Valley Metals : Receives Conditional Approval for Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
PU
06/13Silver Valley Metals Announces Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
MT
06/13Silver Valley Metals Announces Financing - Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Valley Metals : Receives Conditional Approval for Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

06/17/2023 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia - June 16, 2023 - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received conditional approval from TSX Venture Exchange to proceed with the Warrant Exercise Incentive Program (the "Program"), previously announced June 13, 2023. The Program will commence as of Monday June 19, 2023, and terminate Friday July 7, 2023.

Under the Program, if the warrants that were issued from the Company's private placement conducted in November 2022 (the "Eligible Warrants") are exercised prior to 4:00 p.m. (PST time) on July 7, 2023 (the "Incentive Period"), the holders of the Eligible Warrants (the "Warrant Holders") would receive one (1) additional warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") in consideration of the early exercise of each Eligible Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Company believes this will give existing Warrant Holders a strong incentive to exercise their existing Eligible Warrants. The Incentive Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day after the date of distribution.

In the event the Warrant Holder decides not to participate in the Program the Warrant Holder may exercise their Eligible Warrants under the original terms.

Directors and Officers of the Company own or control 576,667 (less than 5%) of Eligible Warrants. The Company is not aware of any potential new insider position that would be created upon the exercise of the Eligible Warrants nor the Incentive Warrants.

The Company would receive gross proceeds of $1,934,567 from the incentive Program if all Eligible Warrants from the November 2022 placement are exercised. Funds will be used for further exploration expenditures and working capital.

These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in this Warrant Exercise Incentive Program within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Silver Valley Metals Corporation published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 08:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP.
04:45aSilver Valley Metals : Receives Conditional Approval for Warrant Exercise Incentive Progra..
PU
06/13Silver Valley Metals Announces Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
MT
06/13Silver Valley Metals Announces Financing - Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
AQ
06/09Silver valley metals commences multi-kilometer trenching program to expose six targets ..
AQ
06/08Silver valley metals commences multi-kilometre trenching program to expose six targets ..
AQ
06/08Silver Valley Metals Corp. Commences Multi-Kilometer Trenching Program to Expand Six Ta..
CI
06/07Silver Valley Metals : Earnings Dcoument
PU
06/07Silver Valley Metals : Earnings Dcoument
PU
06/01Silver Valley Metals CEO Brandon Rook reveals exciting developments in its projects
AQ
05/30Silver Valley Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2022 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,70 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Silver Valley Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon Sebastian Rook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong H. Shim Chief Financial Officer
Timothy L. Mosey Independent Director
Clive H. Massey Independent Director
Darrell Podowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP.8.70%6
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.73%161 387
RIO TINTO PLC-8.59%114 971
GLENCORE PLC-13.95%74 284
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 345
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.16%39 591
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer