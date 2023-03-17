Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Silver Valley Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SILV   CA68621E2042

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP.

(SILV)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2023-03-15
0.1200 CAD    0.00%
04:46aSilver Valley Metals : Spring Exploration Presentation
PU
04:46aSilver Valley Metals : Crown Point Exploration Presentation
PU
02/28Silver Valley Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Silver Valley Metals : Spring Exploration Presentation

03/17/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Spring

Exploration

Results

Located in the prolific Silver Valley, Idaho.

A Brownfields exploration opportunity.

TSX.V SILV | QTCQB SVMFF

SILVERVALLEYMETALS.COM

P A G E 2

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this presentation includes, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Factors

that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the option agreement to acquire 100% of the Ranger-Page Project; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this presentation are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this presentation, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Qualified Person

Timothy Mosey, B.Sc., M.Sc., SME is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this presentation.

TSX.V SILV | QTCQB SVMFF

SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING THE POTENTIAL MINERAL ENDOWMENT OF THE PROJECT

New Drill Target Areas - 2023

P A G E 3

LEGEND

Stopes

Underground Workings

Faults

1.

Osburn

5.

Buckeye

2.

Crown Point

6.

Spring

3.

Curlew

7.

Government Gulch

4.

96 Fault

8.

Page

Property Boundary

Bunker Hill Mine

0 .125 .25

0.5

Kilometres

Plan View

1

PAGE

MINE

8

1

CROWN POINT

2

UPPER BLACKHAWK2

3

EAST CURLEW

4

RANGER-WYOMING

LOWER BLACKHAWK

5

BUCKEYE

6

SPRING

7

N

1

BUNKER HILL

MINE

TSX.V SILV | QTCQB SVMFF

P A G E 4

Spring Target Area

Stopes

Workings

Target Area

IP Results

msec

10

5

0

Crown Point Fault

N

Osburn Fault

CROWN POINT MINE

PAGE MINE

Curlew Fault

BLACKHAWK MINE

Spring Fault

RANGER-WYOMING

96 Fault

Buckeye Fault

MINE

SPRING TARGET

Plan View

Looking Down

TSX.V SILV | QTCQB SVMFF

STRONGLY SILICIFIED, STRONG INDICATOR OF VEIN MINERALIZATION

Geophysics: Resistivity Anomaly

P A G E 5

Resistivity

Results

ohm-m

PAGE MINE

1250 METRES

2,000

NORTHWEST FROM

1,000

THE SPRING TARGET

0

480M

RESISTIVITY

ANOMALY

200M

850M

375M

BLACKHAWK MINE

850 METRES DUE NORTH FROM THE SPRING TARGET

TSX.V SILV | QTCQB SVMFF

Disclaimer

Silver Valley Metals Corporation published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
