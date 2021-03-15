Log in
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

(VIPR)
BTV Investor Alert Video: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. - Drill Hole Intercepts Highest Silver and Gold Grades to Date

03/15/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2021) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) - is pleased to report the highest silver and gold grades to date at El Rubi.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/silver-viper-minerals-investor-alert-30sec/

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 16th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

silverviperminerals.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77329


© Newsfilecorp 2021
