Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-vipr-5/.

Join President & CEO Steve Cope of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. as he discusses the silver market, future drill plans and upcoming catalysts at the La Virginia project in Sonora, Mexico.

Commodities to be covered: Gold Silver

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in Sonora, Mexico. The Company operates its 100% owned La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp. for an NSR, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions.The project is an early-stage exploration property, targeting a series of laterally extensive intrusive dykes and breccia zones hosting epithermal style gold-silver mineralization.Silver Viper is expanding upon 52,000m and 188 holes of historic drilling (2010-2013), continuing exploration northward into prospective untested ground where our new discovery, El Rubi, was made in Phase 1 diamond drilling. There have been several exciting hits, detailed on our drilling highlights page. Our maiden resource was released in May 2021. A Titan MT Deep Penetrating Geophysical Survey was performed by Quantec in 2022, which our team has been using for mapping and sampling. This garnered several new anomalies to inform our upcoming drill program and eventual update of our resource.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

