    VIPR   CA8283341029

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

(VIPR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/06 02:49:54 pm EDT
0.2200 CAD   -8.33%
Silver Viper Minerals : Form of Proxy

06/06/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on June 22, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, on June 20, 2022.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the

OR

Print the name of the person you are

"Company") hereby appoint: Stephen Cope, CEO, or failing this person, N.

appointing if this person is someone

Ross Wilmot, Director (the "Management Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at Suite 300 - 1055 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9 on June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01.

Gary Cope

02.

N. Ross Wilmot

03. Arthur Freeze

04.

Stephen Cope

05.

Carla Hartzenberg

Withhold

For

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Stock Option Plan

BE IT RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") is ratified, confirmed and approved, subject to regulatory approval, all as more particularly described in the Company's information circular dated May 18, 2022 (the "Circular").

For Against

5. Amendments to Option Plan

BE IT RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that the amendments to the Option Plan to ensure compliance with the new Policy 4.4 - "Security Based Compensation" of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, all as more particularly described in the Circular, are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

Y S M Q

3 4 2 2 6 3

A R 1

Disclaimer

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 18:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
