Silver Viper Minerals : Management Information Circular

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. 300 - 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9 Phone: 604-687-8566 INFORMATION CIRCULAR (As at May 18, 2022 except as otherwise indicated) MANAGEMENT SOLICITATION This information circular (the "Circular") is furnished to you in connection with the solicitation of proxies by management of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ("we", "us", "Silver Viper" or the "Company") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Silver Viper Shareholders") to be held at 11:00 am (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and at any adjournment of the Meeting. We will conduct the solicitation by mail, and our officers, directors and employees may, without receiving special compensation, contact Silver Viper Shareholders by telephone, electronic means, or other personal contact. We will not specifically engage employees or soliciting agents to solicit proxies. We do not reimburse Silver Viper Shareholders, nominees, or agents for their costs of obtaining authorization from their principals to sign forms of proxy. We will pay the expenses of this solicitation. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Appointment of Proxyholders The persons named as proxyholders in the enclosed form of proxy are the Company's directors and officers. As a Silver Viper Shareholder, you have the right to appoint a person or company (who need not be a Silver Viper Shareholder) in place of the persons named in the form of proxy to attend and act on your behalf at the Meeting. To exercise this right, you must either insert the name of your representative in the blank space provided in the form of proxy and strike out the other names or complete and deliver another appropriate form of proxy. A proxy will not be valid unless it is dated and signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, if you are a corporation, by an authorized director, officer, or attorney of the corporation. Voting by Proxy The persons named in the accompanying form of proxy will vote or withhold from voting the shares represented by the proxy in accordance with your instructions, provided your instructions are clear. If you have specified a choice on any matter to be acted on at the Meeting, your shares will be voted or withheld from voting accordingly. If you do not specify a choice or where you specify both choices for any matter to be acted on, your shares will be voted in favour of all matters. The enclosed form of proxy gives the persons named as proxyholders discretionary authority regarding amendments to or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and any other matter that may properly come before the Meeting. As of the date of this Circular, our management is not aware of any such amendment, variation or other matter proposed or likely to come before the Meeting. However, if any amendment, variation or other matter properly comes before the Meeting, the persons named in the form of proxy intend to vote on such other business in accordance with their judgment. You may indicate the manner in which the persons named in the enclosed proxy are to vote on any matter by marking an "X" in the appropriate space. If you wish to give the persons named in the proxy a discretionary authority on any matter described in the proxy, then you should leave the space blank. In that case, the proxyholders nominated by management will vote the shares represented by your proxy in accordance with their judgment. Completion and Return of Proxy You must deliver the completed form of proxy to the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (contact information below), or to the Company's head office at the address listed on the cover page of this Circular, by Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 am (Vancouver time), which is not less than 48 hours (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays excepted) before the scheduled time of the Meeting (or any adjournment, as applicable). 115219158 v4 - 2 - Mail: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Proxy Dept. 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Fax: Within North America: 1-866-249-7775 Outside North America: 1-416-263-9524 Non-Registered Holders Only Silver Viper Shareholders whose names appear on our records or validly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Most Silver Viper Shareholders are "non-registered" Silver Viper Shareholders because their shares are registered in the name of a nominee, such as a brokerage firm, bank, trust company, trustee or administrator of a self-administered RRSP, RRIF, RESP or similar plan or a clearing agency such as CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (a "Nominee"). If you purchased your shares through a broker, you are likely a non-registered Silver Viper Shareholder. Non-registered Silver Viper Shareholders who have not objected to their Nominee disclosing certain ownership information about themselves to us are referred to as "NOBOs". Those non-registered Silver Viper Shareholders who have objected to their Nominee disclosing ownership information about themselves to us are referred to as "OBOs". In accordance with securities regulatory requirements under National Instrument 54-101-Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, we will have distributed copies of the Notice of Meeting, this Circular, and the form of proxy (the "Meeting Materials") directly to NOBOs and to the Nominees for onward distribution to OBOs. Nominees are required to forward the Meeting Materials to each OBO unless the OBO has waived the right to receive them. Management does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward to OBOs under NI 54-101 the proxy-related materials, and Form 54-101F7 - Request for Voting Instructions Made by Intermediary and that in the case of an OBO, the objecting beneficial owner will not receive these materials unless the OBO's intermediary assumes the cost of delivery. Shares held by Nominees can only be voted in accordance with the instructions of the non-registered Silver Viper Shareholder. Meeting Materials sent to non-registered Silver Viper Shareholders who have not waived the right to receive Meeting Materials are accompanied by a request for voting instructions (a "VIF"). This form is instead of a proxy. By returning the VIF in accordance with the instructions noted on it, a non-registered Silver Viper Shareholder is able to instruct the registered shareholder (or Nominee) how to vote on behalf of the non- registered Silver Viper Shareholder. VIFs, whether provided by the Company or by a Nominee, should be completed and returned in accordance with the specific instructions noted on the VIF. In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit non-registered Silver Viper Shareholders to direct the voting of the shares they beneficially own. Should a non-registered holder who receives a VIF wish to attend the Meeting or have someone else attend on his or her behalf, the non-registered holder may request a legal proxy as set forth in the VIF, which will grant the non-registered holder or his/her nominee the right to attend and vote at the Meeting. Non-registered Silver Viper Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions set out in the VIF including those regarding when and where the VIF is to be delivered. Silver Viper Minerals Corp - 2022 Information Circular - 3 - Revocability of Proxy If you are a registered Silver Viper Shareholder who has returned a proxy, you may revoke your proxy at any time before it is exercised. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered Silver Viper Shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by either: signing a proxy bearing a later date; or signing a written notice of revocation in the same manner as the form of proxy is required to be signed as set out in the notes to the proxy. The later proxy or the notice of revocation must be delivered to the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent or to the Company's head office at any time up to and including the last business day before the scheduled time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you are a non-registered Silver Viper Shareholder who wishes to revoke a proxy authorization form or VIF or to revoke a waiver of your right to receive Meeting Materials and to give voting instructions, you must give written instructions to your Nominee in accordance with such Nominee's instructions. Notice of the Meeting was posted on the Company's SEDAR profile on April 26, 2022. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Except as set out herein, none of the directors or executive officers of the Company, nor any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the last completed financial year of the Company, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value (each, a "Silver Viper Share"), of which 95,130,302 Silver Viper Shares were issued and outstanding as of the record date, being May 18, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company has only two classes of shares, common and preferred. There are no preferred shares outstanding as of the Record Date. Holders of preferred shares are not entitled to vote Silver Viper Shares. Persons who are registered Silver Viper Shareholders at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of, attend, and vote at the Meeting. On a show of hands, every Silver Viper Shareholder and proxyholder will have one vote and, on a poll, every Silver Viper Shareholder present in person or represented by proxy will have one vote for each Silver Viper Share. In order to approve a motion proposed at the meeting, a majority of more than 50% of the votes cast will be required to pass an ordinary resolution. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, as of the date of this Circular, no person or company beneficially owns directly or indirectly, controls, or directs shares carrying 10% or more of the voting rights attached to all outstanding shares of the Company. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Compensation Discussion and Analysis Compensation, Philosophy and Objectives On April 29, 2022, the Company appointed a Compensation Committee and adopted a Compensation Committee Charter providing the Compensation Committee with the overall responsibility of recommending levels of executive compensation in order to attract, hire, retain and motivate the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and other executive officers (collectively, "Management") and certain key Silver Viper Minerals Corp - 2022 Information Circular - 4 - employees and non-executive officers below the vice-president level (collectively, "Non-ManagementOfficers") and for recommending compensation of directors. See Appendix B of this Circular for a full copy of the Compensation Committee Charter. The Compensation Committee consists of a minimum of three members, each of whom, to the extent possible, shall be independent within the meaning of National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees ("NI 52-110"). As of the date of this Circular, the members of the Compensation Committee are Gary Cope, N. Ross Wilmot and Art Freeze, each of whom are considered independent for the purposes of NI 52-110. The Silver Viper board of directors (the "Silver Viper Board") meets to discuss and determine management compensation upon recommendation by the Compensation Committee in accordance with the parameters set out in the Compensation Committee Charter. In accordance with the Compensation Committee Charter, the Silver Viper Board has delegated to the Compensation Committee the following duties and responsibilities: recommend to the Silver Viper Board: (i) the performance targets and corporate goals relevant to Management compensation and evaluate the performance of Management in relation to such goals; (ii) the proposed appointment of any person to Management; (iii) Management compensation; (iv) Non-Management Officer compensation; and (v) compensation of the directors who serve on the Silver Viper Board or its committees. administer the Stock Option Plan and recommend the to the Silver Viper Board all awards and benefits to be granted under such plan to Management and Non-Management Officers; with the assistance of Management, monitor compensation trends and recommend to the Silver Viper Board compensation policies and plans for the Corporation; and review the Company's disclosure related to executive compensation disclosure and the Stock Option Plan; In carrying out its duties, the Compensation Committee may engage outside consultants to aid in its review of the Company's compensation program and policies. The Silver Viper Board, as a whole and based on the recommendations of the Compensation Committee, aims to ensure that total compensation paid to Management, Non-Management Officers and directors is fair and reasonable. The Silver Viper Board relies on the experience of its members as officers and directors with other junior mining companies in assessing compensation levels based on the recommendations provided by the Compensation Committee. No director or member of Management (including the Named Executive Officers (as hereinafter defined)) is permitted to purchase financial instruments that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in the market value of the Company's equity securities held directly or indirectly. Analysis of Elements Base compensation is used to provide the Management and Non-Management Officers a set amount of money during the year with the expectation that each such person will perform his or her responsibilities to the best of his or her ability and in the best interests of the Company. The Company considers the granting of incentive stock options to be a significant component of executive compensation as it allows the Company to reward members of Management and Non-Management Officers' efforts to increase value for Silver Viper Shareholders without requiring the Company to use cash from its treasury. Stock options are generally awarded to directors, officers, consultants, and employees periodically at the discretion of the Silver Viper Board, on recommendation from the Compensation Committee. The terms and conditions of the Company's stock option grants, including vesting provisions and exercise prices, are governed by the terms of the Company's current 2017 stock option plan, which was most recently approved by Silver Viper Shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held on June 23, 2021 (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Silver Viper Board may, on a recommendation from the Compensation Committee, choose to grant a cash bonus to Management and Non-Management Officers during the year at its sole discretion. The amount and timing of such bonus will depend on the needs of the Company, the amount of cash in the treasury, and the relative amounts each member of management or consultant earns in fees each month.

