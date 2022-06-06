Silver Viper Minerals : Notice of Meeting

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE (this "Notice") is hereby given that the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 300 - 1055 W Hastings St, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon. To appoint the auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. To fix the number of directors at five. To elect the directors for the ensuing year. To consider, and if thought advisable, to approve an ordinary resolution authorizing, ratifying and confirming the Company's stock option plan (the " Stock Option Plan "), as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular dated May 18, 2022 (the " Circular "). To consider, and if thought advisable, to approve an ordinary resolution authorizing, ratifying and confirming certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan to ensure compliance with the new Policy 4.4

- " Security Based Compensation " of the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, as more particularly described in the Circular.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to consider any amendment or variation of a matter identified in this Notice and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Circular accompanies this Notice. The Circular contains details of the matters to be considered at the Meeting. A copy of the annual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditors' report thereon and the corresponding management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.ca and copies may be mailed to those shareholder's who have requested a copy.

A registered shareholder wishing to be represented by proxy at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof must deposit his duly executed form of proxy with Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 not later than 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 20, 2022 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, not later than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, preceding the time of such adjourned meeting.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person are requested to date, complete, sign and return the enclosed form of proxy or another suitable form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Circular.

Non-registered shareholders who would like to attend the Meeting should complete and return the materials they received in accordance with the instructions from their broker or other intermediary to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in a brokerage account, you are a non-registered shareholder.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 18th day of May 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Stephen Cope Stephen Cope, CEO