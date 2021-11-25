Silver Viper Minerals : Q3 2021 FS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
As at
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
3,247,828
$
2,518,873
Taxes receivable
19,440
19,680
Prepaid expenses
128,493
93,062
3,395,761
2,631,615
Taxes receivable
1,778,589
1,287,385
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
292,013
168,243
Equipment (Note 4)
70,228
83,419
Deposits
19,098
19,098
$
5,555,689
$
4,189,760
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
$
471,858
$
290,317
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 6)
23,312,281
17,099,017
Reserves (Note 6)
2,697,535
905,508
Deficit
(20,925,985)
(14,105,082)
5,083,831
3,899,443
$
5,555,689
$
4,189,760
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the board on November 25, 2021:
/s/ Steve Cope
Director
/s/ Ross Wilmot
Director
Steve Cope
Ross Wilmot
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPLORATION EXPENSES
Drilling
$
916,380
$
1,788,124
$
2,515,456
$
3,488,722
General exploration
248,606
249,474
753,475
709,484
Geological (Note 9)
46,350
36,500
122,633
107,167
Assay
128,447
146,947
388,442
412,944
1,339,783
2,221,045
3,780,006
4,718,317
GENERAL EXPENSES
Consulting fees (Note 9)
-
2,167
110,500
10,835
Depreciation (Note 4)
6,214
2,125
17,760
3,662
Filing fees
11,501
6,287
37,645
46,899
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
31,459
(29,740)
102,727
28,711
Investor relations (Note 9)
179,744
161,566
485,553
349,683
Management fees (Note 9)
90,398
55,707
216,116
160,791
Office and administration (Note 9)
73,494
59,867
213,044
171,245
Professional fees
710
15,508
41,842
34,180
Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 9)
-
-
1,819,985
472,729
393,520
273,487
3,045,172
1,278,735
Loss before other income
(1,733,303)
(2,494,532)
(6,825,178)
(5,997,052)
Interest income
829
12,511
4,275
29,542
Loss and comprehensive loss for the
$
$
$
$
period
(1,732,474)
(2,482,021)
(6,820,903)
(5,967,510)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
87,554,611
63,367,539
87,554,611
65,102,064
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Total
Common
Shareholders'
Shares
Share Capital
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2019
58,810,301
$
9,351,975
$
536,812
$
(6,241,795)
$
3,646,992
Options exercised
200,000
112,115
(48,115)
-
64,000
Warrants exercised
5,610,500
1,967,875
-
-
1,967,875
Issuance of common shares
14,227,155
5,121,775
-
-
5,121,775
Share issuance costs
-
(456,766)
-
-
(456,766)
Share-based payments
-
-
472,729
-
472,729
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(5,967,510)
(5,967,510)
Balance, September 30, 2020
78,847,956
16,096,974
961,426
(12,209,305)
4,849,095
Options exercised
400,000
155,918
(55,918)
-
100,000
Warrants exercised
2,417,500
846,125
-
-
846,125
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,895,777)
(1,895,777)
Balance, December 31, 2020
81,665,456
17,099,017
905,508
(14,105,082)
3,899,443
Options exercised
200,000
77,958
(27,958)
-
50,000
Warrants exercised
498,889
249,445
-
-
249,445
Share-based payments
-
-
1,819,985
-
1,819,985
Issuance of common shares
12,765,957
6,000,000
-
-
6,000,000
Share issuance costs
-
(114,139)
-
-
(114,139)
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(6,820,903)
(6,820,903)
Balance, September 30, 2021
95,130,302
$
23,312,281
$
2,697,535
$
(20,925,985)
$
5,083,831
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(6,820,903)
$
(5,967,510)
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation
17,760
3,662
Share-based payments
1,819,985
472,729
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Taxes receivable
(490,964)
(673,719)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
181,541
401,221
Prepaid expenses
(35,431)
(101,764)
Cash used in operating activities
(5,328,012)
(5,865,381)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
(123,770)
(102,593)
Acquisition of equipment
(4,569)
(70,378)
Cash used in investing activities
(128,339)
(172,971)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement, gross proceeds
6,000,000
5,121,775
Share issuance costs
(114,139)
(456,766)
Exercise of options
50,000
64,000
Exercise of warrants
249,445
1,967,875
Cash provided by financing activities
6,185,306
6,696,884
Change in cash during the period
728,955
658,532
Cash, beginning of period
2,518,873
3,587,212
Cash, end of period
$
3,247,828
$
4,245,744
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 8)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 20:09:04 UTC.