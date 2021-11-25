Log in
    VIPR   CA8283341029

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

(VIPR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/24 05:00:00 pm
0.475 CAD   -1.04%
03:10pSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Q3 2021 fs
PU
03:10pSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Md&a q3 2021
PU
10/04SILVER VIPER MINERALS : Provides Exploration Update from La Virginia Project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Viper Minerals : Q3 2021 FS

11/25/2021 | 03:10pm EST
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

September 30, 2021

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

As at

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

3,247,828

$

2,518,873

Taxes receivable

19,440

19,680

Prepaid expenses

128,493

93,062

3,395,761

2,631,615

Taxes receivable

1,778,589

1,287,385

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

292,013

168,243

Equipment (Note 4)

70,228

83,419

Deposits

19,098

19,098

$

5,555,689

$

4,189,760

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

$

471,858

$

290,317

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 6)

23,312,281

17,099,017

Reserves (Note 6)

2,697,535

905,508

Deficit

(20,925,985)

(14,105,082)

5,083,831

3,899,443

$

5,555,689

$

4,189,760

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the board on November 25, 2021:

/s/ Steve Cope

Director

/s/ Ross Wilmot

Director

Steve Cope

Ross Wilmot

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPLORATION EXPENSES

Drilling

$

916,380

$

1,788,124

$

2,515,456

$

3,488,722

General exploration

248,606

249,474

753,475

709,484

Geological (Note 9)

46,350

36,500

122,633

107,167

Assay

128,447

146,947

388,442

412,944

1,339,783

2,221,045

3,780,006

4,718,317

GENERAL EXPENSES

Consulting fees (Note 9)

-

2,167

110,500

10,835

Depreciation (Note 4)

6,214

2,125

17,760

3,662

Filing fees

11,501

6,287

37,645

46,899

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

31,459

(29,740)

102,727

28,711

Investor relations (Note 9)

179,744

161,566

485,553

349,683

Management fees (Note 9)

90,398

55,707

216,116

160,791

Office and administration (Note 9)

73,494

59,867

213,044

171,245

Professional fees

710

15,508

41,842

34,180

Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 9)

-

-

1,819,985

472,729

393,520

273,487

3,045,172

1,278,735

Loss before other income

(1,733,303)

(2,494,532)

(6,825,178)

(5,997,052)

Interest income

829

12,511

4,275

29,542

Loss and comprehensive loss for the

$

$

$

$

period

(1,732,474)

(2,482,021)

(6,820,903)

(5,967,510)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

87,554,611

63,367,539

87,554,611

65,102,064

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Total

Common

Shareholders'

Shares

Share Capital

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2019

58,810,301

$

9,351,975

$

536,812

$

(6,241,795)

$

3,646,992

Options exercised

200,000

112,115

(48,115)

-

64,000

Warrants exercised

5,610,500

1,967,875

-

-

1,967,875

Issuance of common shares

14,227,155

5,121,775

-

-

5,121,775

Share issuance costs

-

(456,766)

-

-

(456,766)

Share-based payments

-

-

472,729

-

472,729

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(5,967,510)

(5,967,510)

Balance, September 30, 2020

78,847,956

16,096,974

961,426

(12,209,305)

4,849,095

Options exercised

400,000

155,918

(55,918)

-

100,000

Warrants exercised

2,417,500

846,125

-

-

846,125

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,895,777)

(1,895,777)

Balance, December 31, 2020

81,665,456

17,099,017

905,508

(14,105,082)

3,899,443

Options exercised

200,000

77,958

(27,958)

-

50,000

Warrants exercised

498,889

249,445

-

-

249,445

Share-based payments

-

-

1,819,985

-

1,819,985

Issuance of common shares

12,765,957

6,000,000

-

-

6,000,000

Share issuance costs

-

(114,139)

-

-

(114,139)

Loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(6,820,903)

(6,820,903)

Balance, September 30, 2021

95,130,302

$

23,312,281

$

2,697,535

$

(20,925,985)

$

5,083,831

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(6,820,903)

$

(5,967,510)

Items not involving cash:

Depreciation

17,760

3,662

Share-based payments

1,819,985

472,729

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Taxes receivable

(490,964)

(673,719)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

181,541

401,221

Prepaid expenses

(35,431)

(101,764)

Cash used in operating activities

(5,328,012)

(5,865,381)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

(123,770)

(102,593)

Acquisition of equipment

(4,569)

(70,378)

Cash used in investing activities

(128,339)

(172,971)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placement, gross proceeds

6,000,000

5,121,775

Share issuance costs

(114,139)

(456,766)

Exercise of options

50,000

64,000

Exercise of warrants

249,445

1,967,875

Cash provided by financing activities

6,185,306

6,696,884

Change in cash during the period

728,955

658,532

Cash, beginning of period

2,518,873

3,587,212

Cash, end of period

$

3,247,828

$

4,245,744

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 8)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
