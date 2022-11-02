Advanced search
    AGX   CA8283411079

SILVER X MINING CORP.

(AGX)
2022-11-02
0.3000 CAD   +5.26%
11/02SILVER X MINING CORP. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto
NE
10/28Silver X Mining Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.981977 million in funding
CI
10/21Silver X Mining Upsizes Private Placement of Share Units to C$3 Million
MT
SILVER X MINING CORP. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

11/02/2022
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV: AGX) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Silver X Mining Corp will be presenting on November 10th at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

SILVER X MINING CORP.
Jorge Galindo
info@silverxmining.com
https://www.silverxmining.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26,3 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net income 2022 -1,64 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net Debt 2022 0,96 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 -22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,7 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,7%
Managers and Directors
José Maria Garcia Jimenez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Mariño Chief Financial Officer
Luis F. Zapata Executive Chairman
Darryl Stephen Cardey Independent Director
Nicholas Rowley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVER X MINING CORP.-14.93%32
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-29.47%3 431
HECLA MINING COMPANY-11.30%2 756
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-15.92%2 276
MAG SILVER CORP.-5.90%1 349
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-11.22%660