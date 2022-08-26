Log in
    AGX   CA8283411079

SILVER X MINING CORP.

(AGX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:56 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.2100 CAD    0.00%
08/26SILVER X MINING : 2022.q2
PU
08/26SILVER X MINING : June 30, 2022 Q2 Financial Statements
PU
08/25Silver X Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver X Mining : 2022.Q2

08/26/2022 | 08:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SILVER X MINING CORP.

(formerly ORO X MINING CORP.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Expressed in US Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Restated (Note 2)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,573,802

$

4,505,888

Trade and other receivables

4

3,925,753

2,725,046

Prepaid expenses and deposits

58,702

471,765

Inventory

296,899

331,986

5,855,156

8,034,685

Non-current assets

Other receivables - non current

811,060

680,739

Right-of-use- assets

7

744,868

890,012

Property and equipment

6

5,839,079

5,434,699

Development property

8

46,772,804

45,937,777

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

6,035,046

5,886,348

60,202,857

58,829,575

TOTAL ASSETS

$

66,058,013

$

66,864,260

LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

14,034,268

11,641,973

Lease obligation

7

268,245

227,433

Convertible debenture

11

-

4,128,864

Debenture

10

2,129,246

1,631,838

16,431,759

17,630,108

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligation

7

410,240

551,469

Deferred income tax liability

7,626,292

9,546,292

Asset retirement obligation

12

1,557,868

1,684,801

Total liabilities

26,026,159

29,412,670

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

63,489,636

59,091,280

Deficit

(35,589,013)

(33,059,815)

Reserves

12,131,231

11,420,125

Total shareholders' equity

40,031,854

37,451,590

TOTAL LIABILITIES and

$

66,058,013

$

66,864,260

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nature of operations and going concern (notes 1 & 2)

Subsequent events (note 19)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON August 25, 2022:

___________"Luis Zapata"_____________ Director

_________"Darryl Cardey"__________Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Expressed in US Dollars)

For the three

For the four

For the six

For the seven

months ended

months ended

Notes

months ended

September 30,

months ended

September 30,

June 30, 2022

2021

June 30, 2022

2021

Restated (Note 2)

Restated (Note 2)

OPERATING REVENUES

$

3,184,470

$

2,884,034

4,492,623

$

2,884,034

COST OF SALES

Mining and processing

$

(2,624,105)

$

(4,751,883)

(6,407,998)

$

(4,751,883)

Amortization

(212,315)

(53,117)

(257,631)

(53,117)

(2,836,420)

(4,805,000)

(6,665,629)

(4,805,000)

EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES

5

$

(140,516)

$

(217,183)

(179,678)

$

(318,866)

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Consulting fees

14

$

(256,901)

$

(548,279)

(464,949)

$

(718,480)

Directors fees

14

(12,879)

(7,784)

(16,038)

(18,038)

Investor relations

(391,339)

(554,138)

(455,613)

(685,517)

Office and administration

(53,994)

(820,401)

(210,997)

(823,031)

Professional fees

(266,447)

(66,405)

(325,483)

(170,380)

Salaries and benefits

14

(47,048)

(15,058)

(88,331)

(66,435)

Share-based payments

13, 14

(56,355)

(3,469,072)

(178,428)

(3,759,164)

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

(48,628)

(8,314)

(58,075)

(9,588)

(1,133,591)

(5,489,451)

(1,797,914)

(6,250,633)

OTHER ITEMS

Finance income

960

41,878

4,118

41,878

Finance cost

(292,434)

(271,332)

(355,345)

(272,301)

Transaction cost

-

(942,810)

-

(942,810)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(39,059)

(5,513)

52,627

(6,062)

Net loss before tax

(1,256,590)

(8,805,377)

(4,449,198)

(9,669,760)

Deferred income tax recovery

131,000

-

1,920,000

-

Net loss

(1,125,590)

(8,805,377)

(2,529,198)

(9,669,760)

(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

182,095

(219,839)

532,680

419,473

Total comprehensive loss

$

(943,495)

(9,025,216)

(1,996,518)

$

(9,250,287)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

(0.09)

(0.02)

$

(0.13)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

127,009,353

102,685,190

124,775,116

77,063,289

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Expressed in US Dollars)

Other Equity Reserves

Number of

Share

Share-

Share

Equity portion

Accumulated

Notes

Common

based

purchase

of convertible

Deficit

Total

shares

capital

payments

warrants

debenture

OCI

Balance, February 28, 2021

42,969,029

20,861,688

2,198,167

1,271,673

-

868,250

(18,209,773)

6,990,005

Net loss for the period (Restated Note 3)

-

-

-

-

-

(14,850,042)

(14,850,042)

(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

3,340,011

-

3,340,011

Warrants exercised (note 15)

13

4,117,100

1,174,478

-

(21,835)

-

-

-

1,152,643

Options exercised (note 15)

13

250,000

125,828

(71,835)

-

-

-

-

53,993

RSU vesting (note 15)

13

875,000

503,937

(503,937)

-

-

-

Acquisition of MMTP (note 5)

3

42,969,046

24,131,030

-

-

-

-

-

24,131,030

MMTP Finder shares (note 5)

3

1,250,000

689,913

-

59,285

-

-

-

749,198

Convertible debenture (note 13)

11

-

-

-

-

153,065

-

-

153,065

Private placement, net (note 15)

13

23,649,286

10,069,923

-

406,678

-

-

-

10,476,601

Shares for debt

5,890,418

1,534,483

-

-

-

-

-

1,534,483

Share-based payments (note 15)

13

-

-

3,720,601

-

-

-

-

3,720,601

Balance, December 31, 2021 (Restated Note 2)

121,969,879

59,091,280

5,342,996

1,715,801

153,065

4,208,261

(33,059,815)

37,451,588

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,529,198)

(2,529,198)

(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

532,680

-

532,680

Shares for debt

13

18,397,951

4,398,356

-

-

-

-

-

4,398,356

Share-based payments

13

-

-

178,428

-

-

-

-

178,428

Balance, June 30, 2022

140,367,830

63,489,636

5,521,424

1,715,801

153,065

4,740,941

(35,589,013)

40,031,854

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silver X Mining Corp. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 00:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
