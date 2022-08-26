Silver X Mining : 2022.Q2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.