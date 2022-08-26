Silver X Mining : 2022.Q2

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Restated (Note 2)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
1,573,802
$
4,505,888
Trade and other receivables
4
3,925,753
2,725,046
Prepaid expenses and deposits
58,702
471,765
Inventory
296,899
331,986
5,855,156
8,034,685
Non-current assets
Other receivables - non current
811,060
680,739
Right-of-use- assets
7
744,868
890,012
Property and equipment
6
5,839,079
5,434,699
Development property
8
46,772,804
45,937,777
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
6,035,046
5,886,348
60,202,857
58,829,575
TOTAL ASSETS
$
66,058,013
$
66,864,260
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
14,034,268
11,641,973
Lease obligation
7
268,245
227,433
Convertible debenture
11
-
4,128,864
Debenture
10
2,129,246
1,631,838
16,431,759
17,630,108
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligation
7
410,240
551,469
Deferred income tax liability
7,626,292
9,546,292
Asset retirement obligation
12
1,557,868
1,684,801
Total liabilities
26,026,159
29,412,670
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
63,489,636
59,091,280
Deficit
(35,589,013)
(33,059,815)
Reserves
12,131,231
11,420,125
Total shareholders' equity
40,031,854
37,451,590
TOTAL LIABILITIES and
$
66,058,013
$
66,864,260
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Nature of operations and going concern (notes 1 & 2)
Subsequent events (note 19)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON August 25, 2022:
___________"Luis Zapata"_____________ Director
_________"Darryl Cardey"__________Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Expressed in US Dollars)
For the three
For the four
For the six
For the seven
months ended
months ended
Notes
months ended
September 30,
months ended
September 30,
June 30, 2022
2021
June 30, 2022
2021
Restated (Note 2)
Restated (Note 2)
OPERATING REVENUES
$
3,184,470
$
2,884,034
4,492,623
$
2,884,034
COST OF SALES
Mining and processing
$
(2,624,105)
$
(4,751,883)
(6,407,998)
$
(4,751,883)
Amortization
(212,315)
(53,117)
(257,631)
(53,117)
(2,836,420)
(4,805,000)
(6,665,629)
(4,805,000)
EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES
5
$
(140,516)
$
(217,183)
(179,678)
$
(318,866)
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Consulting fees
14
$
(256,901)
$
(548,279)
(464,949)
$
(718,480)
Directors fees
14
(12,879)
(7,784)
(16,038)
(18,038)
Investor relations
(391,339)
(554,138)
(455,613)
(685,517)
Office and administration
(53,994)
(820,401)
(210,997)
(823,031)
Professional fees
(266,447)
(66,405)
(325,483)
(170,380)
Salaries and benefits
14
(47,048)
(15,058)
(88,331)
(66,435)
Share-based payments
13, 14
(56,355)
(3,469,072)
(178,428)
(3,759,164)
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
(48,628)
(8,314)
(58,075)
(9,588)
(1,133,591)
(5,489,451)
(1,797,914)
(6,250,633)
OTHER ITEMS
Finance income
960
41,878
4,118
41,878
Finance cost
(292,434)
(271,332)
(355,345)
(272,301)
Transaction cost
-
(942,810)
-
(942,810)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(39,059)
(5,513)
52,627
(6,062)
Net loss before tax
(1,256,590)
(8,805,377)
(4,449,198)
(9,669,760)
Deferred income tax recovery
131,000
-
1,920,000
-
Net loss
(1,125,590)
(8,805,377)
(2,529,198)
(9,669,760)
(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations
182,095
(219,839)
532,680
419,473
Total comprehensive loss
$
(943,495)
(9,025,216)
(1,996,518)
$
(9,250,287)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
(0.09)
(0.02)
$
(0.13)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
127,009,353
102,685,190
124,775,116
77,063,289
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Expressed in US Dollars)
Other Equity Reserves
Number of
Share
Share-
Share
Equity portion
Accumulated
Notes
Common
based
purchase
of convertible
Deficit
Total
shares
capital
payments
warrants
debenture
OCI
Balance, February 28, 2021
42,969,029
20,861,688
2,198,167
1,271,673
-
868,250
(18,209,773)
6,990,005
Net loss for the period (Restated Note 3)
-
-
-
-
-
(14,850,042)
(14,850,042)
(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
3,340,011
-
3,340,011
Warrants exercised (note 15)
13
4,117,100
1,174,478
-
(21,835)
-
-
-
1,152,643
Options exercised (note 15)
13
250,000
125,828
(71,835)
-
-
-
-
53,993
RSU vesting (note 15)
13
875,000
503,937
(503,937)
-
-
-
Acquisition of MMTP (note 5)
3
42,969,046
24,131,030
-
-
-
-
-
24,131,030
MMTP Finder shares (note 5)
3
1,250,000
689,913
-
59,285
-
-
-
749,198
Convertible debenture (note 13)
11
-
-
-
-
153,065
-
-
153,065
Private placement, net (note 15)
13
23,649,286
10,069,923
-
406,678
-
-
-
10,476,601
Shares for debt
5,890,418
1,534,483
-
-
-
-
-
1,534,483
Share-based payments (note 15)
13
-
-
3,720,601
-
-
-
-
3,720,601
Balance, December 31, 2021 (Restated Note 2)
121,969,879
59,091,280
5,342,996
1,715,801
153,065
4,208,261
(33,059,815)
37,451,588
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,529,198)
(2,529,198)
(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
532,680
-
532,680
Shares for debt
13
18,397,951
4,398,356
-
-
-
-
-
4,398,356
Share-based payments
13
-
-
178,428
-
-
-
-
178,428
Balance, June 30, 2022
140,367,830
63,489,636
5,521,424
1,715,801
153,065
4,740,941
(35,589,013)
40,031,854
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
