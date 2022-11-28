Advanced search
Silver X Mining : 2022.Q3

11/28/2022 | 01:52pm EST
SILVER X MINING CORP.

(formerly ORO X MINING CORP.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Expressed in US Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)

Notes

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

Restated (Note 2)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

893,101

$

4,505,888

Trade and other receivables

4

4,386,793

2,725,046

Prepaid expenses and deposits

65,123

471,765

Inventory

339,372

331,986

5,684,389

8,034,685

Non-current assets

Other receivables - non current

4

1,182,352

680,739

Right-of-use- assets

7

672,296

890,012

Property and equipment

6

5,570,919

5,434,699

Development property

8

46,552,440

45,937,777

Exploration and evaluation assets

5

5,326,459

5,886,348

59,304,466

58,829,575

TOTAL ASSETS

$

64,988,855

$

66,864,260

LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9

12,885,949

11,641,973

Lease obligation

7

253,003

227,433

Convertible debenture

11

-

4,128,864

Debenture

10

1,681,731

1,631,838

14,820,683

17,630,108

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligation

7

372,396

551,469

Deferred income tax liability

7,985,292

9,546,292

Asset retirement obligation

12

1,713,561

1,684,801

Total liabilities

24,891,932

29,412,670

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

63,984,342

59,091,280

Deficit

(35,403,471)

(33,059,814)

Reserves

11,516,052

11,420,124

Total shareholders' equity

40,096,923

37,451,590

TOTAL LIABILITIES and

$

64,988,855

$

66,864,260

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nature of operations and going concern (notes 1 & 2)

Subsequent events (note 19)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON November 24, 2022:

___________"Sebastian Wahl_____ Director _________"Darryl Cardey"__________Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

SILVER X MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Expressed in US Dollars)

Other Equity Reserves

Number of

Share

Share-

Share

Equity portion

Accumulated

Notes

Common

based

purchase

of convertible

Deficit

Total

shares

capital

payments

warrants

debenture

OCI

Balance, February 28, 2021

42,969,029

$

20,861,688

$

2,198,167

$

1,271,673

$

-

$

868,250

$

(18,209,773)

$

6,990,005

Net loss for the period (Restated Note 2)

-

-

-

-

-

(14,850,041)

(14,850,041)

(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

3,340,012

-

3,340,012

Warrants exercised

13

4,117,100

1,174,478

-

(21,835)

-

-

-

1,152,643

Options exercised

13

250,000

125,828

(71,835)

-

-

-

-

53,993

RSU vesting

13

875,000

503,937

(503,937)

-

-

-

Acquisition of MMTP

3

42,969,046

24,131,030

-

-

-

-

-

24,131,030

MMTP Finder shares

3

1,250,000

689,913

-

59,285

-

-

-

749,198

Convertible debenture

11

-

-

-

-

153,065

-

-

153,065

Private placement, net

13

23,649,286

10,069,923

-

406,678

-

-

-

10,476,601

Shares for debt

5,890,418

1,534,483

-

-

-

-

-

1,534,483

Share-based payments

13

-

-

3,720,601

-

-

-

-

3,720,601

Balance, December 31, 2021 (Restated Note 2)

121,969,879

$

59,091,280

$

5,342,996

$

1,715,801

$

153,065

$

4,208,262

$

(33,059,814)

$

37,451,590

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,343,657)

(2,343,657)

(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

589,948

-

(589,948)

Shares for debt

13

20,199,207

4,893,062

-

-

-

-

-

4,893,062

Share-based payments

13

-

-

685,876

-

-

-

-

685,876

Balance, September 30, 2022

142,169,086

$

63,984,342

$

6,028,872

$

1,715,801

$

153,065

$

3,618,314

$

(35,403,471)

$

40,096,923

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silver X Mining Corp. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
