Silver X Mining : 2022.Q3

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)
Notes
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Restated (Note 2)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
893,101
$
4,505,888
Trade and other receivables
4
4,386,793
2,725,046
Prepaid expenses and deposits
65,123
471,765
Inventory
339,372
331,986
5,684,389
8,034,685
Non-current assets
Other receivables - non current
4
1,182,352
680,739
Right-of-use- assets
7
672,296
890,012
Property and equipment
6
5,570,919
5,434,699
Development property
8
46,552,440
45,937,777
Exploration and evaluation assets
5
5,326,459
5,886,348
59,304,466
58,829,575
TOTAL ASSETS
$
64,988,855
$
66,864,260
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9
12,885,949
11,641,973
Lease obligation
7
253,003
227,433
Convertible debenture
11
-
4,128,864
Debenture
10
1,681,731
1,631,838
14,820,683
17,630,108
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligation
7
372,396
551,469
Deferred income tax liability
7,985,292
9,546,292
Asset retirement obligation
12
1,713,561
1,684,801
Total liabilities
24,891,932
29,412,670
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
63,984,342
59,091,280
Deficit
(35,403,471)
(33,059,814)
Reserves
11,516,052
11,420,124
Total shareholders' equity
40,096,923
37,451,590
TOTAL LIABILITIES and
$
64,988,855
$
66,864,260
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Nature of operations and going concern (notes 1 & 2)
Subsequent events (note 19)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON November 24, 2022:
___________"Sebastian Wahl_____ Director _________"Darryl Cardey"__________Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Expressed in US Dollars)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
5
SILVER X MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Expressed in US Dollars)
Other Equity Reserves
Number of
Share
Share-
Share
Equity portion
Accumulated
Notes
Common
based
purchase
of convertible
Deficit
Total
shares
capital
payments
warrants
debenture
OCI
Balance, February 28, 2021
42,969,029
$
20,861,688
$
2,198,167
$
1,271,673
$
-
$
868,250
$
(18,209,773)
$
6,990,005
Net loss for the period (Restated Note 2)
-
-
-
-
-
(14,850,041)
(14,850,041)
(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
3,340,012
-
3,340,012
Warrants exercised
13
4,117,100
1,174,478
-
(21,835)
-
-
-
1,152,643
Options exercised
13
250,000
125,828
(71,835)
-
-
-
-
53,993
RSU vesting
13
875,000
503,937
(503,937)
-
-
-
Acquisition of MMTP
3
42,969,046
24,131,030
-
-
-
-
-
24,131,030
MMTP Finder shares
3
1,250,000
689,913
-
59,285
-
-
-
749,198
Convertible debenture
11
-
-
-
-
153,065
-
-
153,065
Private placement, net
13
23,649,286
10,069,923
-
406,678
-
-
-
10,476,601
Shares for debt
5,890,418
1,534,483
-
-
-
-
-
1,534,483
Share-based payments
13
-
-
3,720,601
-
-
-
-
3,720,601
Balance, December 31, 2021 (Restated Note 2)
121,969,879
$
59,091,280
$
5,342,996
$
1,715,801
$
153,065
$
4,208,262
$
(33,059,814)
$
37,451,590
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,343,657)
(2,343,657)
(Loss) gain on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
589,948
-
(589,948)
Shares for debt
13
20,199,207
4,893,062
-
-
-
-
-
4,893,062
Share-based payments
13
-
-
685,876
-
-
-
-
685,876
Balance, September 30, 2022
142,169,086
$
63,984,342
$
6,028,872
$
1,715,801
$
153,065
$
3,618,314
$
(35,403,471)
$
40,096,923
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
