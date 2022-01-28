Silver X Mining : COMPLETES SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTION

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR

SILVER X MINING CORP.

Suite 1430 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2V6

SILVER X COMPLETES SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTION

Vancouver, B.C., January 27, 2022 - SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V: AGX) (OTCQB: WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shares for debt transaction, announced on January 24, 2022, is completed.

The Company has distinguished the accrued interest on the Debenture to December 31, 2021, in the amount of CAD$249,680 by way of the issuance of a total of 780,250 common shares.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jose Garcia

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

Jose Garcia, Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 358 1382 | j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.