Silver X Mining Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2.09 million compared to USD 5.5 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.12 million compared to net income of USD 0.185541 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01.
For the nine months, sales was USD 11.32 million compared to USD 9.99 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.23 million compared to USD 2.34 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.02 a year ago.
Silver X Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 28, 2023 at 05:48 pm EST
