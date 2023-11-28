Silver X Mining Corp. is a Canada-based silver mining company with core operations in Peru. The Company owns the +20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc from the districtâs Tangana Mining Unit. The Tangana Mining Unit lies within the Nueva Recuperada project located within the Huachacolpa Mining District, Huancavelica, Peru, 479 kilometers (km) to the southeast of Lima. Its Plata Advanced Project is a 3829-hectare concession package with 17 known mineralized veins at the surface with widths ranging from 0.6 to 1.0 meters. The project is located 150 km east of Peruâs prominent Pan American highway in the Lircay district, Huancavelica region of south-central Peru. Its Coriorcco Gold Project is located 80 km east of Peruâs Pan American highway in San Juan Lucanas Province, Ayacucho region of southern Peru, and is accessible by paved road to within five km of the project and has the potential for stand-alone development.