    SBTX   US82835W1080

SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SBTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
3.910 USD   -11.14%
07/22SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. - SBTX
BU
07/21SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, ARS PHARMACEUTICALS SIGN MERGER DEAL : Silverback Shares Down After Hours
MT
07/21SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS : and ARS Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger - Form 8-K
PU
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. - SBTX

07/22/2022 | 07:28pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: SBTX) with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. pursuant to which Silverback shareholders will end up owning just approximately 37% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sbtx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -68,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laura K. Shawver Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valerie Odegard President & Chief Scientific Officer
Jonathan Piazza Chief Financial Officer
Peter A. Thompson Chairman
Naomi Hunder Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.93%155
MODERNA, INC.-33.50%67 178
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%44 748
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.03%42 103
SEAGEN INC.12.01%31 875
CELLTRION, INC.-9.34%19 210