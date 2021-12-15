Log in
    SBTX   US82835W1080

SILVERBACK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

12/15/2021 | 02:59pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
ROOT JONATHAN D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. [SBTX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1460 EL CAMINO REAL , SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MENLO PARK CA 94025
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
ROOT JONATHAN D
1460 EL CAMINO REAL
SUITE 100
MENLO PARK, CA94025 		X

Signatures
Dale Holladay, Attorney in Fact for the Reporting Person 2021-12-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents a pro-rata, in-kind distribution by U.S. Venture Partners XII, L.P. ("USVP XII") and by U.S. Venture Partners XII-A, L.P. ("USVP XII-A"), without additional consideration, to its partners.
(2) Presidio Management Group XII, L.L.C. (PMG XII), the general partner of U.S. Venture Partners XII, L.P. and U.S. Venture Partners XII-A, L.P. (together, USVP XII), has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares held by USVP XII. The reporting person is a managing member of PMG XII, and shares voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares held by USVP XII. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of such holdings, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest in the shares.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
