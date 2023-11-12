Certain Common Stock of SilverBow Resources, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023.
November 11, 2023
Details:
The selling stockholder and directors and certain officers have agreed that, for a period of 60 days from the date of this prospectus supplement, they will not, subject to certain exceptions (including with respect to the sale of shares in this offering by the selling stockholder), without the prior written consent of the representatives, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, hedge, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for, or any rights to purchase or otherwise acquire common stock either owned as of the date of the underwriting agreement or thereafter acquired, enter into any swap or other derivatives transaction that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic benefits or risks of ownership of such shares of common stock.
SilverBow Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas where it has assembled approximately 180,000 net acres across five operating areas. It designs and manages the development of a well and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. Its operating areas include Webb County Gas, Western Condensate, Southern Eagle Ford, Central Oil and Eastern Extension. It has a gas gathering agreements with Howard Energy Partners providing for the transportation of its Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk production on the pipeline from its Fasken, Rio Bravo, La Mesa and Northern Webb areas to the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline, Eagle Ford Midstream or Howard's Impulsora Pipeline. It has gas processing and gathering agreements with Targa Resources Corp. and DCP South Central Texas, LLC for a majority of its natural gas production in the AWP area.