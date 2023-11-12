Certain Common Stock of SilverBow Resources, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023.

Certain Common Stock of SilverBow Resources, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 13-SEP-2023 to 12-NOV-2023.



Details:

The selling stockholder and directors and certain officers have agreed that, for a period of 60 days from the date of this prospectus supplement, they will not, subject to certain exceptions (including with respect to the sale of shares in this offering by the selling stockholder), without the prior written consent of the representatives, offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, hedge, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for, or any rights to purchase or otherwise acquire common stock either owned as of the date of the underwriting agreement or thereafter acquired, enter into any swap or other derivatives transaction that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic benefits or risks of ownership of such shares of common stock.