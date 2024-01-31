SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2023 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Dial-In: 1-888-415-4465 (U.S.) 1-646-960-0140 (International) Request SilverBow Resources Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 5410161 Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the internet at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/364493396 https://www.sbow.com Replay: A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199, and referencing the Conference ID: 5410161.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. Information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

