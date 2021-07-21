SilverBow Resources : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today it will release financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 and post an updated corporate presentation after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. SilverBow will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Dial-In: 1-833-772-0370 (U.S.) 1-236-738-2241 (International) Request SilverBow Resources 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 1246439 Webcast: Live and rebroadcast over the internet at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3190240/00074C22DCE952CEA17B5778192DA169 https://www.sbow.com Replay: A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and referencing the Conference ID: 1246439.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005858/en/