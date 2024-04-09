Thank you for providing some of the data we requested in my letter to you on March 28th.

Below is a follow-up request for (a) the data that we requested that has not been provided to date and (b) incremental data that would help SilverBow and our independent advisors in our evaluation of KTG. Note that the data being requested is the same type of data that SilverBow has publicly disclosed - either in our 10-K or in today's Form 8-K filing.

Please send us the data and information outlined below forthwith so that we can continue our work.

Thanks,

/s/ Sean C. Woolverton

Sean C. Woolverton

Chief Executive Officer & Director

SilverBow Resources, Inc.

1