Silvercorp Metals : INTERSECTS VEIN V2E1 WITH 6 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 258 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 7% LEAD AND 7% ZINC AT THE GC MINE, CHINA (Form 6-K)

SILVERCORP INTERSECTS VEIN V2E1 WITH 6 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 258 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 7% LEAD AND 7% ZINC AT THE GC MINE, CHINA VANCOUVER, British Columbia - August 12, 2021 - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ('Silvercorp' or the 'Company') (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report results from its exploration programs at the GC silver-lead-zinc mine, Guangdong Province, China. Extensive drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the GC mine with seven rigs currently drilling. From October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021, 72,878 metres ('m') from a total of 704 underground diamond drill holes were completed at the GC mine, including 27,527 m from 268 holes completed in the first six months of 2021. Assay results for all the holes have been received, with 577 holes intercepting mineralization. The diamond drilling program at the GC mine targeted: (1) blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in and above the production area; and (2) exploration drilling at higher elevations in the north and south sides of the resource areas. Drilling Intersected Thick and High-Grade Veins In and Above the Production Areas Detailed drilling of blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in and above the GC mine production areas intersected high-grade veins. These mineralized occurrences were previously missed due to limited drilling and tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts from this period are associated with parallel silver-lead-zinc veins V2-2, V2-3, V2-4, V2-4E, V2-7, V2E, V2E1, V2E6, V2W, V2W-4, V2W-9, V5-7, V5-9, V7, V7-1, V7-1E, V7-3, V9-4, V9-5, V9W-2N, V9W-5, V10, V10-1, V10-20, NV10, V19, V19-8, V25, V25-1, and V25-4. Other veins include V11, V16, and NV28. There are 24 new vein structures discovered in and above the production areas, including V2E4, V2E-4E, V2E-8, V7-2, V7-5, V7S, V8-2, V8-5, V10-10, V10-11, C10-17, V10-1S, V10W, V18-2, V18-3, V18-4, V19-2, V19-7, and V19-8. The Company is currently working on a technical report on the GC mine to update the resources and reserves as of December 31, 2020. It is expected that mineralization in these structures can be converted quickly into reserves and mined with existing underground workings. Highlights of high-grade intercepts at the GC mine production area: Hole 20CK24A02 intersected a 6.13 m interval (6.01 m true width) of vein V2E1 grading 258 grams per tonne ('g/t') silver ('Ag'), 7.05% lead ('Pb'), and 7.05% zinc ('Zn') at the -211 m elevation, which includes a 1.10 m interval (1.08 m true width) grading 462 g/t Ag, 25.57% Pb, and 5.21% Zn at the -211 m elevation;

Hole 20CK2609 intersected a 7.60 m interval (7.32 m true width) of vein V2E1 grading 284 g/t Ag, 5.80% Pb, and 4.48% Zn at the -229 m elevation, which includes a 1.18 m interval (1.14 m true width) grading 788 g/t Ag, 23.33% Pb, and 7.54% Zn at the -229 m elevation;

Hole 20CK3025 intersected a 2.93 m interval (2.79 m true width) of vein NV28 grading 417 g/t Ag, 19.22% Pb, and 1.72% Zn at the -11 m elevation, which includes a 1.48 m interval (1.34 m true width) grading 815 g/t Ag, 37.47% Pb, and 2.12% Zn at the -11 m elevation;

Hole 19CK11308 intersected a 2.11 m interval (1.88 m true width) of vein V9W-5 grading 454 g/t Ag, 11.00% Pb, and 2.76% Zn at the 150 m elevation, which includes a 0.84 m interval (0.65 m true width) grading 1,066 g/t Ag, 25.31% Pb, and 4.85% Zn at the 150 m elevation;

Hole 19CK10707 intersected a 2.59 m interval (2.07 m true width) of vein V10-1 grading 345 g/t Ag, 1.36% Pb, and 14.87% Zn at the 156 m elevation, which includes a 1.59 m interval (1.27 m true width) grading 550 g/t Ag, 2.14% Pb, and 23.45% Zn at the 156 m elevation;

Hole 20CK4608 intersected a 1.75 m interval (1.21 m true width) of vein V33 grading 308 g/t Ag, 2.08% Pb, and 16.28% Zn at the -4 m elevation; and

Hole 20CK11805 intersected a 0.74 m interval (0.74 m true width) of newly discovered vein V18-3 grading 557 g/t Ag, 1.21% Pb, and 14.82% Zn at the -11 m elevation. Drilling Intersected Newly-Discovered High-Grade Veins at Higher Elevations to the North and South of the Existing Resource Area Exploratory underground drilling discovered high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn veins V33-1, V33-2, V35, V52-2, V52-3, and V59 in the south and veins NV2, NV3 and NV6 in the north of the existing resource area at the GC mine. These discoveries confirm the potential to expand the resource area outwards and extend the mine life at the GC mine. Hole 21CK4235 intersected a 2.71 m interval (2.19 m true width) of newly discovered vein V52-2 grading 264 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb, and 17.02% Zn at the -3 m elevation;

Hole 21CK4820 intersected a 2.16 m interval (1.30 m true width) of newly discovered vein V35 grading 539 g/t Ag, 8.06% Pb, and 3.23% Zn at the 140 m elevation;

Hole 20CK46A01 intersected a 0.87 m interval (0.46 m true width) of newly discovered vein V33-2 grading 994 g/t Ag, 5.18% Pb, and 5.52% Zn at the 149 m elevation; and 2

Hole 21CK42A35 intersected a 0.94 m interval (0.72 m true width) of newly discovered vein V52-2, grading 78 g/t Ag, 0.08% Pb, and 25.07% Zn at the -1 m elevation. Table 1: Selected intercepts from the 2019-2021 exploration programs at the GC mine Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Vein New

Veins 19CK10706 0.19 1.00 157 0.81 0.65 186 0.62 9.70 V10-1 19CK10707 0.00 2.59 156 2.59 2.07 345 1.36 14.87 V10-1 incl. 1.00 2.59 156 1.59 1.27 550 2.14 23.45 V10-1 19CK10907 0.00 0.62 157 0.62 0.50 310 0.06 12.06 V10-1 19CK11308 54.45 56.56 150 2.11 1.88 454 11.00 2.76 V9W-5 incl. 55.13 55.97 150 0.84 0.65 1,066 25.31 4.85 V9W-5 19CK8802 92.28 92.70 31 0.42 0.34 103 6.59 21.43 V10-11 New 20CK10202 18.96 19.58 93 0.62 0.58 260 4.17 6.18 V19-4 20CK10215 40.05 40.70 78 0.65 0.47 750 20.94 4.35 V15 20CK10920 51.30 52.00 -170 0.70 0.69 40 3.88 9.98 V10-12 20CK11115 39.02 40.16 134 1.14 1.01 242 1.40 9.47 V10-1 20CK11207 41.11 42.60 -53 1.49 0.49 228 1.47 9.56 V10-1 20CK11311 34.97 35.50 153 0.53 0.62 172 0.04 13.52 V10-5 20CK11315 49.99 50.79 44 0.80 0.76 854 0.34 0.43 V25 20CK11315 69.98 77.50 41 7.52 4.20 364 2.17 4.59 V7-1 20CK11406 38.27 38.66 90 0.39 0.39 781 0.47 8.66 V9-9 20CK11503 102.21 103.18 91 0.97 0.97 516 3.22 0.27 V33-1 New 20CK11505 23.39 24.37 98 0.98 0.98 359 1.72 10.72 V9W-2 20CK11603 105.56 110.40 -53 4.84 2.78 115 0.89 11.67 V33 incl. 107.60 108.91 -53 1.31 0.75 233 0.13 28.71 V33 20CK11620 12.14 12.65 43 0.51 0.45 1,587 0.93 1.74 V39 20CK11704 111.21 111.75 24 0.54 0.44 499 3.64 6.34 V18-3 New 20CK11716 112.02 112.52 -158 0.50 0.50 144 5.10 7.31 V5-2 20CK11716 134.84 137.91 -171 3.07 2.41 72 3.22 6.58 V9-4 20CK11805 104.30 105.04 -11 0.74 0.74 557 1.21 14.82 V18-3 New 20CK11808 104.05 104.61 24 0.56 0.38 533 2.98 7.51 V18-4 New 20CK11810 50.52 51.41 3 0.89 0.66 134 3.20 11.59 V33 20CK2407 36.34 37.06 41 0.72 0.49 423 17.20 6.79 V2E1 20CK24A02 53.41 59.54 -211 6.13 6.01 258 7.05 7.05 V2E1 incl. 53.79 54.89 -211 1.10 1.08 462 25.57 5.21 V2E1 20CK24A03 51.03 57.44 -231 6.41 6.14 139 1.99 3.98 V2E1 20CK24A15 44.06 45.39 39 1.33 1.00 177 0.85 9.16 V9-5 20CK24A16 45.55 46.92 25 1.37 1.06 258 0.31 12.80 V9-5 20CK2608 55.31 61.79 -211 6.48 6.05 134 3.81 4.02 V2E1 20CK2609 54.30 61.90 -229 7.60 7.32 284 5.80 4.48 V2E1 incl. 57.73 58.91 -229 1.18 1.14 788 23.33 7.54 V2E1 20CK2624 6.91 13.12 -251 6.21 3.53 157 3.51 4.80 V2-4 20CK2625 28.24 33.13 -267 4.89 2.53 159 2.04 6.35 V2-4 20CK2818 76.71 77.78 -214 1.07 0.91 159 9.34 5.22 V9-5 20CK3025 38.96 41.89 -11 2.93 2.79 417 19.22 1.72 NV28 incl. 38.96 40.44 -11 1.48 1.34 815 37.47 2.12 NV28 20CK3027 39.64 41.02 -32 1.38 1.19 500 19.31 7.88 NV28 20CK30A16 29.39 30.46 -129 1.07 0.59 63 0.51 16.09 V18 20CK34A07 50.96 52.52 -55 1.56 1.02 182 5.12 7.05 V2E 20CK34A11 143.21 147.54 -225 4.33 3.97 148 3.52 6.51 V2E 20CK34A15 70.96 72.17 -211 1.21 1.19 183 4.15 7.00 V2E 20CK3616 94.06 95.40 -23 1.34 1.30 144 6.30 8.56 V2E 20CK3619 70.53 75.45 -234 4.92 4.17 147 1.24 4.45 V2E 20CK3620 0.00 5.01 3 5.01 2.62 339 1.34 2.41 V18-3 New 20CK3819 108.75 113.74 -183 4.99 3.03 180 0.82 3.84 V2E 3

20CK4012 19.60 22.50 -2 2.90 2.77 222 2.51 2.15 V9W-2N 20CK40A10 16.92 18.45 -42 1.53 0.78 451 4.20 1.18 V32 20CK40A12 86.11 86.65 45 0.54 0.53 402 7.07 2.86 V37 20CK4608 49.62 51.37 -4 1.75 1.21 308 2.08 16.28 V33 20CK46A01 57.56 58.43 149 0.87 0.46 994 5.18 5.52 V33-2 New 20CK46A01 72.76 73.50 146 0.74 0.56 447 2.04 5.28 V33-1 New 20CK4802 135.29 135.76 39 0.47 0.46 115 0.54 18.05 NV6 New 20CK601 41.85 42.45 38 0.60 0.60 1,428 0.70 0.45 V40S 20CK9601 80.80 81.30 -107 0.50 0.48 187 17.60 4.76 V11 21CK10536 34.79 35.98 90 1.19 0.72 188 3.67 7.50 V28 21CK11103 86.88 89.20 145 2.32 1.95 172 2.15 7.89 V16 21CK11131 69.02 74.54 -184 5.52 5.05 94 3.96 3.54 V10 21CK11305 83.99 86.46 -181 2.47 1.92 206 4.88 11.86 V5-9 21CK11616 78.87 82.33 -164 3.46 2.76 134 3.84 2.62 V5-9 21CK1608 20.80 21.36 46 0.56 0.48 779 1.10 0.66 V9-3 21CK16A09 152.52 154.27 108 1.75 1.66 742 1.90 1.63 V7-1 21CK16A16 4.16 5.38 101 1.22 1.20 633 0.97 1.62 V25-1 21CK16A16 10.80 11.43 99 0.63 0.63 634 10.32 11.68 V25 21CK1810 22.46 25.70 40 3.24 2.63 388 1.29 3.71 V7-1 21CK18A09 50.36 51.93 120 1.57 1.21 948 1.51 0.88 V25-1 21CK2207 66.60 73.36 -278 6.76 5.73 130 4.65 3.93 V2W 21CK2207 85.22 88.70 -268 3.48 2.90 100 5.08 4.80 V2W-9 21CK2208 66.60 68.09 -278 1.49 1.26 384 13.05 7.47 V2W 21CK2241 23.82 25.20 -24 1.38 1.21 348 6.59 4.87 V2E 21CK2242 4.44 6.63 -4 2.19 0.49 255 7.82 6.02 V26 21CK2460 32.38 33.04 34 0.66 0.56 160 0.15 13.10 V9-4 21CK2461 39.36 40.03 34 0.67 0.59 463 0.45 15.24 V9-5 21CK24A09 19.74 23.30 -255 3.56 2.78 258 3.07 6.63 V2-4 21CK2638 17.00 24.11 -253 7.11 5.82 139 1.89 5.06 V2-4 21CK2638 133.04 144.31 -274 11.27 11.13 86 2.35 4.58 V2W 21CK2641 91.61 96.86 -14 5.25 5.02 152 0.19 6.51 V2E 21CK26A23 52.67 59.00 -276 6.33 6.16 121 3.68 5.66 V2-2 21CK26A24 19.72 25.63 -270 5.91 5.10 116 2.14 4.09 V2E1 21CK26A42 80.70 82.33 -12 1.63 1.55 152 4.92 10.12 V2E 21CK26A50 31.01 31.38 73 0.37 0.31 356 0.00 28.12 V5-7 21CK26A50 36.93 37.44 68 0.51 0.51 244 0.04 11.81 V5-9 21CK26A53 24.77 26.60 77 1.83 1.65 127 0.02 11.99 V5-7 21CK26A54 44.25 45.09 57 0.84 0.57 225 0.08 13.75 V5-7 21CK2821 25.73 35.87 -272 10.14 9.30 203 2.93 4.81 V2-4E 21CK2821 127.72 130.67 -339 2.95 2.58 202 0.28 9.97 V25-4 21CK2822 23.74 38.47 -275 14.73 12.89 127 2.06 4.03 V2-4E 21CK2823 17.78 22.91 -271 5.13 4.39 176 2.78 3.80 V2-4 21CK2824 26.38 41.65 -266 15.27 13.49 104 2.06 4.28 V2-4E 21CK3212 21.03 21.55 97 0.52 0.51 166 5.63 6.37 V7 21CK32A10 113.17 114.04 -140 0.87 0.76 81 6.30 5.25 V5-9 21CK32A32 138.29 139.47 -145 1.18 0.85 244 0.28 25.52 V5-20 21CK32A42 85.50 86.10 -131 0.60 0.57 114 0.04 17.16 V5-5 21CK3422 106.60 107.21 79 0.61 0.59 210 0.07 18.06 V2-3 21CK34A12 30.42 31.01 34 0.59 0.59 316 1.27 13.00 V7 21CK4235 64.69 67.40 -3 2.71 2.19 264 0.25 17.02 V52-2 New 21CK42A35 47.15 48.09 -1 0.94 0.72 78 0.08 25.07 V52-2 New 21CK4820 47.55 49.71 140 2.16 1.30 539 8.06 3.23 V35 New 21CK5005 55.30 55.70 45 0.40 0.40 1,344 0.54 0.46 V14 Tunneling Programs at the GC Mine In addition to the drilling program, 16,070 m of exploration drift tunneling were developed at the GC mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting 4

and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources and test for new parallel and splay structures. The results of the exploration tunneling are summarized in the following table. Major Target Veins Elevation

(m) Total

Tunneling

(m) Channel

Samples

Collected Drift

Included

(m) Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts [1] Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) V1, VH1, V2-1, V2-2, V2E, V2E1,V2E-4E, V2W, V2W-4, V2W-9, V5,V5-9, V5-12, V6E, V6E-3, V6M, V7-1E, V7-2N, V7-5, V9-2, V10, V10-1,V10W, SV10, V13, V14, V16, V17, V17-1, V18, V19, V19-6, V32,V33, V37, V40, V46, V49, V52, V59 (-300)-

150 19,786 7,531 16,070 7,482 0.84 148 2.14 5.61 [1] Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 105 g/t at the GC mine. (Formula used for AgEq calculation: AgEq = Ag g/t + 50.46 * Pb% + 43.53 * Zn%) Highlights of selected mineralized zones exposed in the drift tunnels: Drift Tunnel V5-9-(-50)-30NEYM exposed mineralization 60 m long and 1.09 m wide (true width) grading 357 g/t Ag, 4.72% Pb, and 10.08% Zn within vein V5-9 at the -50 m elevation;

Drift Tunnel V19-(-75)-42WYM exposed mineralization 28 m long and 0.91 m wide (true width) grading 234 g/t Ag, 13.56% Pb, and 6.42% Zn within vein V19 at the -100 m elevation;

Drift Tunnel V19-(-50)-48ANEYM exposed mineralization 65 m long and 1.20 m wide (true width) grading 161 g/t Ag, 2.28% Pb, and 12.18% Zn within vein V19 at the -50 m elevation;

Drift Tunnel V52-150-119NEYM exposed mineralization 50 m long and 0.86 m wide (true width) grading 454 g/t Ag, 3.88% Pb, and 7.39% Zn within vein V52 at the 150 m elevation; and

Drift Tunnel V10-1-150-38ANEYM exposed mineralization 135 m long and 0.60 m wide (true width) grading 288 g/t Ag, 0.77% Pb, and 12.61% Zn within vein V10-1 at the 150 m elevation. Table 2: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the GC mine Tunnel ID Vein Elevation

(m) Ore Length

(m) True Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) V1-(-150)-32ASYM V1 -150 67.0 0.54 53 3.90 3.95 V1-2-(-150)-20WYM V1-2 -150 10.0 0.47 272 7.83 3.50 V2-1-(-250)-26AEYM V2-1 -250 25.0 0.74 117 3.15 3.21 V2-2-(-200)-30EYM V2-2 -200 31.0 0.83 104 0.49 2.85 V2E-(-250)-26ASEYM V2E -250 88.0 1.22 50 0.76 3.69 5

V2E1-(-250)-24AEYM V2E1 -250 33.0 1.86 81 0.76 2.90 V2E1-(-300)-26AEYM V2E1 -300 11.0 2.24 109 1.50 5.98 V2E-4E-(-50)-44ANEYM V2E-4E -50 48.0 0.46 104 2.36 6.95 V2E-4E-(-100)-46AWYM V2E-4E -100 39.0 0.60 79 1.87 6.68 V2E-4E-(-100)-46AEYM V2E-4E -100 15.0 0.55 40 0.53 6.71 V2W-(-200)-22SWYM V2W -200 91.0 1.78 102 2.84 4.61 V2W-(-200)-22NEYM V2W -200 94.0 2.07 90 2.47 4.11 V2W_YM V2W -200 28.0 1.10 98 2.83 3.55 V2W-(-250)-24NEYM V2W -250 54.0 2.48 137 2.58 3.55 V2W-(-250)-24SWYM V2W -250 28.0 1.75 62 1.84 3.26 V2W-4-(-200)-22AWYM V2W-4 -200 16.0 0.90 247 7.88 5.80 V2W-9-(-200)-22WYM V2W-9 -200 31.0 0.76 114 3.41 4.04 V5-50-30AEYM V5 50 25.0 0.89 274 0.17 10.13 V5-9-(-50)-30NEYM V5-9 -50 60.0 1.09 357 4.72 10.08 V5-9-(-200)-36NYM V5-9 -200 50.0 1.18 107 2.02 3.72 V6E3-0-32EYM V6E3 0 50.0 0.42 142 12.08 10.16 V6M-2-(-150)-18SEYM V6M-3 -150 80.0 0.61 65 3.59 3.19 V7-3-100-30WYM V7-3 100 27.0 0.30 102 0.03 14.94 V9-5-100-28AEYM V9-5 100 50.0 0.37 186 0.35 11.68 V9-5-(-100)-32WYM V9-5 -100 15.0 1.15 83 2.37 3.07 V9-5-(-250)-24EYM V9-5 -250 87.0 0.87 68 2.06 3.12 SV10-(-150)-42NEYM SV10 -150 19.0 1.53 109 2.04 3.91 SV10-(-150)-42SWYM SV10 -150 22.0 1.53 109 2.04 3.91 V10-(-100)-46EYM V10 -100 178.0 0.95 60 2.12 3.44 V10-(-150)-40NEYM V10 -150 40.0 1.28 98 2.92 3.43 V10-(-150)-44NEYM V10 -150 196.0 1.25 71 1.79 4.19 V10-(-150)-40SWYM V10 -150 46.0 1.50 28 0.53 4.69 V10-(-130)-107SWYM V10 -150 10.0 0.71 44 1.42 3.15 V10-(-150)-44SWYM V10 -150 34.0 1.39 39 1.47 2.73 V10-1-135-40SWYM V10-1 150 37.0 0.71 203 0.86 15.03 V10-1-150-38ANEYM V10-1 150 135.0 0.60 288 0.77 12.61 V10-1-(-50)-40SWYM V10-1 -50 20.0 0.78 143 0.37 3.77 V10-1-(-100)-42ASWYM V10-1 -100 43.0 1.15 199 0.74 3.53 V10-1-(-150)-44SWYM V10-1 -150 25.0 0.84 116 0.74 5.16 V10W-(-150)-40WYM V10W -150 15.0 1.54 198 2.05 3.62 V14-50-46SWYM V13 50 131.0 0.71 92 0.79 9.35 V14-(-50)-116SWYM V13 -50 20.0 0.95 148 1.16 13.57 V14-(-100)-50NEYM V14 -100 67.0 0.90 55 2.20 2.08 V16-150-30AEYM V16 150 9.0 0.69 808 1.84 1.99 V16-135-32EYM V16 150 53.0 0.66 456 1.48 4.50 V16-135-32WYM V16 150 131.0 0.39 358 1.43 4.15 V16-150-32EYM V16 150 40.0 0.61 105 0.67 5.49 V16-150-34AEYM V16 150 35.0 0.53 133 1.50 2.51 V16-110-34EYM V16 100 80.0 0.66 136 0.66 6.12 V17-(-100)-34AEYM V16 -100 6.0 0.52 1260 4.27 2.10 V17-0-34WYM V17 0 39.0 0.32 273 0.34 22.88 V17-0-34EYM V17 0 69.0 0.36 517 0.71 12.46 V17-(-50)-34EYM V17 -50 40.0 0.58 126 0.93 3.80 V17-(-100)-30AEYM V17 -100 35.0 0.83 57 1.70 2.70 V17-1-0-34WYM V17-1 0 19.0 1.75 596 1.37 2.91 6

V17-1-0-34EYM V17-1 0 27.5 0.41 304 0.88 4.67 V17-1-(-45)-34EYM V17-1 -50 33.0 0.56 84 1.03 4.66 V17-1-(-45)-34WYM V17-1 -50 25.0 0.58 70 0.25 3.17 V18-150-28AEYM V18 150 22.0 0.54 273 0.87 1.98 V8-(-50)-30AEYM V18 -50 72.0 1.11 315 2.16 2.90 V18-(-100)-30AEYM V18 -100 46.0 1.37 163 3.16 8.10 V18-(-100)-30AWYM V18 -100 11.0 1.29 92 2.28 6.87 V19-(-50)-48ANEYM V19 -50 65.0 1.20 161 2.28 12.18 V19-(-75)-42WYM V19 -100 28.0 0.91 234 13.56 6.42 V19-(-75)-42EYM V19 -100 31.0 1.04 70 5.89 4.17 V19-(-100)-46EYM V19 -100 99.0 0.77 101 0.66 7.64 V19-(-150)-40WYM V19 -150 14.0 1.64 151 1.34 3.72 V19-(-150)-40EYM V19 -150 70.0 0.91 81 1.42 3.81 V19-(-150)-44EYM V19 -150 15.0 0.72 64 2.04 2.92 V19-6-100-40WYM V19-6 100 22.0 1.21 99 2.20 2.04 V25-(-200)-105NEYM V25 -200 15.0 1.87 77 0.96 3.30 V32-0-50ANEYM V32 0 73.0 0.40 635 4.57 3.54 V32-20-50NEYM V32 0 18.0 0.44 132 3.10 6.18 V32-20-50SWYM V32 0 38.0 0.44 132 3.10 6.18 V32-0-50ASWYM V32 0 10.0 0.59 87 2.25 2.19 V33-0-52SWYM V33 0 60.0 0.92 201 5.77 5.15 V33-0-52YM V33 0 76.0 0.98 163 3.23 4.19 V37-50-44ANEYM V37 50 27.0 0.74 86 6.79 7.70 V40-(-85)-12WYM V40 -100 9.0 0.99 257 5.75 6.34 V52-150-38WYM V52 150 11.5 0.45 307 0.93 20.84 V52-150-119NEYM V52 150 50.0 0.86 454 3.88 7.39 V19-2-150-40ASEYM V59 150 22.0 0.50 226 4.22 3.65 VH1-0-32NEYM VH1 0 16.0 1.06 40 3.50 5.16 Quality Control Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the on-site laboratory (Laboratory of Guangdong Found). Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the on-site laboratory. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split to a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is retained as pulp reject at the lab for future reference. 7

Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as 'expects', 'is expected', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'plans', 'projects', 'estimates', 'assumes', 'intends', 'strategies', 'targets', 'goals', 'forecasts', 'objectives', 'budgets', 'schedules', 'potential' or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the 8

sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading 'Risk Factors'. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The terms 'proven mineral reserve', 'probable mineral reserve' and 'mineral reserves' used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the 'CIM Definition Standards'), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, 'Inferred mineral resources' are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of 'contained ounces' in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute 'reserves' by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. 9

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'SEC Modernization Rules'), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of 'Measured Mineral Resources', 'Indicated Mineral Resources' and 'Inferred Mineral Resources'. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of 'Proven Mineral Reserves' and 'Probable Mineral Reserves' to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be 'substantially similar' to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as 'proven mineral reserves', 'probable mineral reserves', 'measured mineral resources', 'indicated mineral resources' and 'inferred mineral resources' under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. 10