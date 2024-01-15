Silvercorp Metals Inc. Reports Consolidated Production Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
January 15, 2024 at 05:15 pm EST
Silvercorp Metals Inc. reported consolidated production results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter fiscal 2024, the company reported ore mined of 345,273 tonnes against 296,050 tonnes a year ago. Ore milled was 312,500 tonnes against 303,442 tonnes a year ago. Gold production was 1,342 ounces against 1,100 ounces a year ago. Silver production was 1,684,000 ounces against 1,853,000 ounces a year ago. Lead production was 16,763,000 pounds against 20,059,000 pounds a year ago. Zinc production was 7,404,000 pounds against 6,974,000 pounds a year ago.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company reported ore mined of 921,958 tonnes against 887,135 tonnes a year ago. Ore milled was 868,702 tonnes against 893,261 tonnes a year ago. Gold production was 5,352 ounces against 3,400 ounces a year ago. Silver production was 5,054,000 ounces against 5,511,000 ounces a year ago. Lead production was 50,644,000 pounds against 57,130,000 pounds a year ago. Zinc production was 18,826,000 pounds against 19,886,000 pounds a year ago.