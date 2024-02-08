Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The Companyâs operations include Ying Mining District, GC Mine and BYP Mine. Its Ying operation is located approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, China, and 145 km southwest of Luoyang. The flagship Ying operations consist of seven underground mines, including SGX, HZG, HPG, TLP, LME, LMW and DCG and two processing plants (combined 2,600 tpd capacity) The GC mine is located approximately 200 km west of Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong Province, China. The BYP Mine is located approximately 220 km southwest of Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, China. It also operates two sulphide flotation plants at Ying with a total design capacity of 2,600 tpd.