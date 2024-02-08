Silvercorp Metals Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 58.51 million compared to USD 58.65 million a year ago. Net income was USD 10.51 million compared to USD 11.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 172.51 million compared to USD 173.98 million a year ago. Net income was USD 30.78 million compared to USD 20.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.17 compared to USD 0.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.17 compared to USD 0.11 a year ago.