Silvercorp Metals : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
10/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
This report is filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and relates to the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022.
Item Voted Upon
Voting Results
Fixing the number of directors of the Company at six
Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Total shares voted in favour:
77,278,183 (99.03%)
Total shares voted against:
757,327 (0.97%)
Election of Directors
All nominees proposed by management were elected to serve as directors until the Company's next annual general meeting by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Votes For
Withheld
Director
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Dr. Rui Feng
74,978,190
96.08%
3,057,320
3.92%
Paul Simpson
71,088,697
91.10%
6,946,814
8.90%
David Kong
71,335,481
91.41%
6,700,030
8.59%
Yikang Liu
76,896,116
98.54%
1,139,394
1.46%
Marina Katusa
74,288,517
95.20%
3,746,994
4.80%
Ken Robertson
76,955,339
98.62%
1,080,171
1.38%
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration
Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Total shares voted in favour:
100,337,987 (98.46%)
Total shares withheld:
1,569,104 (1.54%)
Approval of the Company's share-based compensation plan
