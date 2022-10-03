Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Silvercorp Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVM   CA82835P1036

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

(SVM)
2022-10-03
3.500 CAD   +8.36%
05:21pSilvercorp Metals : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
09/30Silvercorp reports 2022 agm results and appoints new director
AQ
09/30Silvercorp Metals Inc. Appoints Ken Robertson to the Board of Directors
CI
Silvercorp Metals : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

10/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

This report is filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and relates to the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022.

Item Voted Upon Voting Results
Fixing the number of directors of the Company at six Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Total shares voted in favour: 77,278,183 (99.03%)
Total shares voted against: 757,327 (0.97%)
Election of Directors All nominees proposed by management were elected to serve as directors until the Company's next annual general meeting by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Votes For Withheld
Director Number Percentage Number Percentage
Dr. Rui Feng 74,978,190 96.08% 3,057,320 3.92%
Paul Simpson 71,088,697 91.10% 6,946,814 8.90%
David Kong 71,335,481 91.41% 6,700,030 8.59%
Yikang Liu 76,896,116 98.54% 1,139,394 1.46%
Marina Katusa 74,288,517 95.20% 3,746,994 4.80%
Ken Robertson 76,955,339 98.62% 1,080,171 1.38%
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:
Total shares voted in favour: 100,337,987 (98.46%)
Total shares withheld: 1,569,104 (1.54%)
Approval of the Company's share-based compensation plan Total shares voted in favour: 65,668,791 (84.15%)
Total shares against: 12,366,717 (15.85%)

Dated: September 30, 2022 SILVERCORP METALS INC.


"Flora Lo"

Flora Lo

Assistant Corporate Secretary



Disclaimer

Silvercorp Metals Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
