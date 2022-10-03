Silvercorp Metals : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

This report is filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and relates to the results of voting at the annual general meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022.

Item Voted Upon Voting Results

Fixing the number of directors of the Company at six Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:

Total shares voted in favour: 77,278,183 (99.03%)

Total shares voted against: 757,327 (0.97%)

Election of Directors All nominees proposed by management were elected to serve as directors until the Company's next annual general meeting by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:

Votes For Withheld

Director Number Percentage Number Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng 74,978,190 96.08% 3,057,320 3.92%

Paul Simpson 71,088,697 91.10% 6,946,814 8.90%

David Kong 71,335,481 91.41% 6,700,030 8.59%

Yikang Liu 76,896,116 98.54% 1,139,394 1.46%

Marina Katusa 74,288,517 95.20% 3,746,994 4.80%

Ken Robertson 76,955,339 98.62% 1,080,171 1.38%

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration Resolution passed by requisite majority by show of hands. Details of the voting were as follows:

Total shares voted in favour: 100,337,987 (98.46%)

Total shares withheld: 1,569,104 (1.54%)

Approval of the Company's share-based compensation plan Total shares voted in favour: 65,668,791 (84.15%)