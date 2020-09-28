Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Silvercorp Metals Inc.    SVM   CA82835P1036

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

(SVM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/28 04:00:00 pm
9.62 CAD   +0.42%
05:15pSILVERCORP METALS : Reports 2020 AGM Results
PU
05:06pSILVERCORP METALS : Reports 2020 AGM Results
AQ
05:06pSilvercorp Reports 2020 AGM Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvercorp Reports 2020 AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 14, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on Friday, September 25, 2020. A total of 117,352,526 common shares, representing 67.27% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

 Votes ForWithheld
DirectorNumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Dr. Rui Feng72,994,62899.38%455,9580.62%
S. Paul Simpson69,183,61794.19%4,266,9695.81%
David Kong66,658,33790.75%6,792,2499.25%
Yikang Liu72,727,75499.02%722,8320.98%
Marina Katusa72,532,77298.75%917,8141.25%

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SILVERCORP METALS INC.
05:15pSILVERCORP METALS : Reports 2020 AGM Results
PU
05:06pSILVERCORP METALS : Reports 2020 AGM Results
AQ
05:06pSilvercorp Reports 2020 AGM Results
GL
09/01SILVERCORP METALS : Reports 18% Increase in Measured and Indicated Silver Resour..
AQ
08/31Silvercorp Reports 18% Increase in Measured and Indicated Silver Resources an..
GL
08/11TSX rises as housing starts point to recovery
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
08/06SILVERCORP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $15.5 Million, $0.09 Per Share, and Cash Flo..
GL
07/28SILVERCORP METALS : Avalon Investment Holdings Ltd. And Anconia Resources Corp. ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 58,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 1 248 M 1 249 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 207
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,21 $
Last Close Price 7,15 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Feng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek Liu Chief Financial Officer
S. Paul Simpson Independent Director
Yi Kang Liu Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVERCORP METALS INC.30.70%1 246
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-8.61%17 282
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED30.04%6 995
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.31%6 598
ALROSA-14.49%6 581
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.35.99%6 555