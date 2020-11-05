Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.    SAMG

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.

(SAMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silvercrest Asset Management : XBRL Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:42pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Entity Registrant Name Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Entity Central Index Key 0001549966
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Incorporation State Country Code DE
Entity Address State Or Province NY
Entity Address Address Line1 1330 Avenue of the Americas
Entity Address Address Line2 38th Floor
Entity Address City Or Town New York
Entity Address Postal Zip Code 10019
Entity Tax Identification Number 45-5146560
City Area Code 212
Local Phone Number 649-0600
Entity File Number 001-35733
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false
Title of 12(b) Security Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share
Trading Symbol SAMG
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Class A Common Stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 9,544,607
Class B Common Stock
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 4,827,731

Disclaimer

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:41:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
05:42pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Xbrl q3 2020
PU
04:57pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
04:40pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
04:02pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Reports Q3 2020 Results
PR
10/30SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/30SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : SAMG) to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results and ..
PR
10/14SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Economic Review—Q4 2020
PU
08/03SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Xbrl q2 2020
PU
08/03SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/03SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 108 M - -
Net income 2020 20,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 51,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,36%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 11,93 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Ralston Hough Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Chin Vice President-Operations
Floyd Han Vice President-Operations
Scott A. Gerard Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rohan Kalyanpur Senior Vice President & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.-5.17%114
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-21.21%7 458
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-20.58%6 407
AMP LIMITED-12.79%4 098
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD-61.20%1 390
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-30.75%1 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group