Silvercrest Asset Management : XBRL Q3 2020

|
Document and Entity Information - shares
|
9 Months Ended
|
Document Information [Line Items]
|
|
|
Document Type
|
10-Q
|
|
Amendment Flag
|
false
|
|
Document Period End Date
|
Sep. 30, 2020
|
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2020
|
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
Q3
|
|
Entity Registrant Name
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0001549966
|
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
Yes
|
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--12-31
|
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
|
|
Entity Filer Category
|
Accelerated Filer
|
|
Entity Shell Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Small Business
|
true
|
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
false
|
|
Entity Incorporation State Country Code
|
DE
|
|
Entity Address State Or Province
|
NY
|
|
Entity Address Address Line1
|
1330 Avenue of the Americas
|
|
Entity Address Address Line2
|
38th Floor
|
|
Entity Address City Or Town
|
New York
|
|
Entity Address Postal Zip Code
|
10019
|
|
Entity Tax Identification Number
|
45-5146560
|
|
City Area Code
|
212
|
|
Local Phone Number
|
649-0600
|
|
Entity File Number
|
001-35733
|
|
Document Quarterly Report
|
true
|
|
Document Transition Report
|
false
|
|
Title of 12(b) Security
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
SAMG
|
|
Security Exchange Name
|
NASDAQ
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
Document Information [Line Items]
|
|
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
9,544,607
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
Document Information [Line Items]
|
|
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
4,827,731