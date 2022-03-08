SilverCrest Metals : BMO Metals & Mining Conference 2022

Cautionary Statements

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains "forward‐looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the economics and project parameters presented in the Feasibility Study, including IRR, AISC, NPV, and other costs and economic information; mineral resource and reserve estimates contained in the Techncial Report; possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the strategic plans, timing, costs and expectations for the Company's future development and exploration activities on the Las Chispas Property, including the start up of production at the Las Chispas Mine by mid-2022, permitting for various work, and optimizing and updating the Company's resource & reserve model; information with respect to high grade areas and size of veins projected from underground sampling results and drilling results at the Las Chispas Property and El Picacho Property; and the accessibility of future mining at the Las Chispas Property. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the reliability of mineralization estimates, mining and development costs; the conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability and costs of mining equipment and skilled labour; accuracy of the interpretations and assumptions used in calculating resource estimates; operations not being disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; ability to develop and finance the Las Chispas Project; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward‐looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth below and elsewhere in this presentation: uncertainty as to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in precious metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; uncertainty as to actual capital costs, operating costs, production and economic returns, and uncertainty that development activities will result in profitable mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently estimated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

This presentation includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic US reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with US standards.

Non-IFRS Measures

SilverCrest has included certain non-IFRS performance measures as detailed below. In the mining industry, these are common performance measures but may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. All-inSustaining Cash Costs - The Company defines AISC once in production as the sum of operating costs (as defined and calculated above), royalty expenses, sustaining capital, corporate expenses and reclamation cost accretion related to current operations. Corporate expenses include general and administrative expenses, net of transaction related costs, severance expenses for management changes and interest income. AISC excludes growth capital, reclamation cost accretion not related to current operations, interest expense, debt repayment and taxes. For the purpose of the Feasibility Study, AISC does not include corporate G&A and exploration expenditures for the Project. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company's definition conforms to the all-in sustaining cost definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance dated June 27, 2013. The World Gold Council is a non-regulatory,non-profit organization established in 1987 whose members include global senior mining companies. The Company believes that this measure will be useful to external users in assessing operating performance and the ability to generate free cash flow from current operations. Net Free Cash Flow - SilverCrest calculates net free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending from net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that this measure provides valuable assistance to investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the cash resources of the Company. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

Qualified Person

Under NI 43-101, the Qualified Person for this presentation is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng. and CEO for SilverCrest Metals Inc., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Terms of Reference

Feasibility Study (or "FS") - The technical report titled "Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Las Chispas Project, Sonora, Mexico", with an effective date January 4, 2021 and prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR on www.sedar.com.

Silver Equivalent ("AgEq") is based on an Au:Ag ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using $1,410/oz Au and $16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag. This ratio is applied throughout this presentation to Mineral Resources and Reserves, production and AISC per oz.

Base Case metal prices used in this analysis are $1,500 per Au oz and $19.00 per Ag oz.

