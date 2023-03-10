Financials Down on Contagion Fear -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Regulators took control of the bank, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said depositors would have full access to insured amounts -- up to $250,000 in each account -- on Monday.

SVB's unrealized losses on its securities portfolio at the end of 2022 jumped to more than $17 billion, and the bank was forced to sell many of the bonds because of clients pulling cash. Now, bank investors fear other banks will be forced into the same position.

"When anything happened like this, traders back in the day used to say: 'when there's one cockroach, there's a hundred out there,'" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "That's one of the reasons an entire sector will go down." Investors would treat the sector as "guilty until proven innocent," Ms. Krosby said.

The distress in the banking sector is also a bad sign for the broad economy, Ms. Krosby said. "They're a very significant bellwether for economic conditions."

Among other troubled institutions, cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital continued to lose ground, while shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse tested multiyear lows.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1710ET