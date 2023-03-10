Advanced search
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:22 2023-03-10 pm EST
2.520 USD   -11.27%
05:11pFinancials Down on Contagion Fear -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:43pWall St sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
02:38pWall St falls on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report
RE
Financials Down on Contagion Fear -- Financials Roundup

03/10/2023 | 05:11pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Regulators took control of the bank, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said depositors would have full access to insured amounts -- up to $250,000 in each account -- on Monday.

SVB's unrealized losses on its securities portfolio at the end of 2022 jumped to more than $17 billion, and the bank was forced to sell many of the bonds because of clients pulling cash. Now, bank investors fear other banks will be forced into the same position.

"When anything happened like this, traders back in the day used to say: 'when there's one cockroach, there's a hundred out there,'" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "That's one of the reasons an entire sector will go down." Investors would treat the sector as "guilty until proven innocent," Ms. Krosby said.

The distress in the banking sector is also a bad sign for the broad economy, Ms. Krosby said. "They're a very significant bellwether for economic conditions."

Among other troubled institutions, cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital continued to lose ground, while shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse tested multiyear lows. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1710ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -518 M - -
Net income 2022 -771 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,9 M 89,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 81,2%
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Reynolds President
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-83.68%90
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%148 990
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%68 371
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%50 206
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.51%48 555
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%41 939