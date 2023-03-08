JPMorgan cutting ties with Gemini - CoinDesk

March 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is ending its banking relationship with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Both JPMorgan and Gemini did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Analysts have warned of a lack of options for cryptocurrency firms looking for banking partners in the United States, after Silvergate Capital Corp, one of the major lenders in the digital asset industry, flagged risks over its ability to continue as a going concern.

