JPMorgan cutting ties with Gemini - CoinDesk

March 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is
ending its banking relationship with cryptocurrency exchange
Gemini, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing a person familiar
with the matter.
Both JPMorgan and Gemini did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment.
Analysts have warned of a lack of options for cryptocurrency
firms looking for banking partners in the United States, after
Silvergate Capital Corp, one of the major lenders in the
digital asset industry, flagged risks over its ability to
continue as a going concern.
