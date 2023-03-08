Advanced search
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:23 2023-03-08 pm EST
4.855 USD   -6.81%
01:48pJPMorgan cutting ties with Gemini - CoinDesk
RE
12:10pGlobal markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
09:22aThis ain't happening!
MS
JPMorgan cutting ties with Gemini - CoinDesk

03/08/2023 | 01:48pm EST
March 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is ending its banking relationship with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Both JPMorgan and Gemini did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Analysts have warned of a lack of options for cryptocurrency firms looking for banking partners in the United States, after Silvergate Capital Corp, one of the major lenders in the digital asset industry, flagged risks over its ability to continue as a going concern.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -518 M - -
Net income 2022 -771 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 81,2%
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,21 $
Average target price 7,75 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Reynolds President
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-70.06%165
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%149 462
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.46%67 402
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.35%50 815
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.55%48 479
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-7.78%42 116