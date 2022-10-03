Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-10-03 am EDT
75.83 USD   +0.64%
10:32aSiemens Government Technologies Names John Ustica as President and CEO
BU
09/19Silvergate Capital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Silvergate Announces Appointment of Mary-Margaret Henke to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Government Technologies Names John Ustica as President and CEO

10/03/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT) today announced that John Ustica, 44, has been appointed its president and CEO.

Ustica joined SGT in 2018 as CFO and has more than 20 years’ experience effectively serving Siemens’ customers around the world. He has led diverse teams spanning functions from finance to plant operations and strategy, developing a unique depth of blended technical and operational knowledge of the Siemens advanced technology portfolio. Prior to SGT, he was the General Manager for Generator Products at the Siemens Energy Facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he also led strategic product initiatives for the global generator manufacturing network.

In his role as CEO, Ustica will lead a team that serves as the only cleared provider of Siemens’ expansive technology portfolio for government customers with solutions spanning industrial automation, smart infrastructure and building automation technologies; to innovative product lifecycle management software tools and digital twins connecting the physical and virtual worlds to optimize government operations – including military depots – to better predict full lifecycle system needs more accurately, and reduce costs.

“John has adeptly demonstrated the competency and commitment relied on by SGT’s customers and employees alike in a rapidly evolving government marketplace,” said Anne Altman, SGT Board of Directors Chairman, and long-time IBM federal business leader and senior executive. “With his deep insight and hands-on experience working with the global Siemens’ technology portfolio, he is exactly the leader needed now to address U.S. government customer challenges across a broad spectrum of needs from energy resiliency and security; to cloud delivered digital transformation products and tools; trusted supply chain solutions; and much more.”

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
10:32aSiemens Government Technologies Names John Ustica as President and CEO
BU
09/19Silvergate Capital Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
09/19Silvergate Announces Appointment of Mary-Margaret Henke to Board of Directors
BU
09/19Silvergate Capital Corporation and Silvergate Bank Appoint Mary-Margaret Henke to Their..
CI
08/08Silvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/08SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/04BTIG Starts Silvergate Capital at Buy With $135 Price Target
MT
07/28Siemens Government Technologies and Network Management Resources Announce Mentor-Protég..
BU
07/26Silvergate Capital : Announces Addition of Alaric Eby as Chief Product Development Officer..
PU
07/26Silvergate Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 365 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 385 M 2 385 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 75,35 $
Average target price 128,36 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Kathleen Fraher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-49.16%2 385
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%137 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.12%69 215
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.72%49 825
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.55%48 619
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-16.46%43 854