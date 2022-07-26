Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
86.94 USD   +0.51%
09:15aSiemens Government Technologies to Provide Building Modernization and Automation Services and Technologies under $295 Million Army Corps of Engineers IDIQ Award
BU
09:01aSilvergate Announces Addition of Alaric Eby as Chief Product Development Officer
BU
07/22SILVERGATE CAPITAL : CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Siemens Government Technologies to Provide Building Modernization and Automation Services and Technologies under $295 Million Army Corps of Engineers IDIQ Award

07/26/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc. – the federally-focused U.S. arm of technology powerhouse Siemens – received a Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) from the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, for projects designed to increase operational efficiencies, safety, and security throughout federal facilities. This award is a performance-based Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a period of performance of five base years, plus two additional option years, with an award ceiling of $295 million.

“SGT works closely with federal agencies to deliver the most modern building automation systems with open and backward compatible interfaces for efficient, safe and secure buildings. We are pleased to have been selected for this worldwide contract supporting vital U.S. government infrastructure,” said John Ustica, interim president and CEO of SGT.

SGT is at the forefront of providing advanced building and security technologies, which includes Siemens Desigo, a technology backbone for smart building infrastructure that is modular and flexible, capable of evolving with building management requirements of any facility over time. As the integrator of Siemens’ comprehensive portfolio of smart infrastructure solutions for federal customers, SGT provides federal agencies with a streamlined procurement and implementation path for improving operational efficiency, reliability, and cost-savings at installations and depots throughout the country and world.

Additional products and services under this contract include the procurement and installation and maintenance and service of Utility Monitoring and Control Systems (UMCS); Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems; Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems and other Automated Control Systems including Fire Alarm Systems (FAS),Electronic Security Systems (ESS) and force protection measures, and other Industrial Control Systems (ICS) at worldwide federally-owned buildings and facilities.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
09:15aSiemens Government Technologies to Provide Building Modernization and Automation Servic..
BU
09:01aSilvergate Announces Addition of Alaric Eby as Chief Product Development Officer
BU
07/22SILVERGATE CAPITAL : CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS - Form 8-K
PU
07/22INSIDER SELL : Silvergate Capital
MT
07/22SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/21Silvergate Announces Participation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conferen..
BU
07/21Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Silvergate Capital to $100 From $86 After Q2 Beat,..
MT
07/20Wells Fargo Raises Silvergate Capital's Price Target to $115 From $100, Maintains Overw..
MT
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rallying on Tuesday; Bitcoin Jumps
MT
07/19SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gaining Amid Mostly Positive Earnings Results
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 364 M - -
Net income 2022 157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 750 M 2 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 86,94 $
Average target price 130,36 $
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Kathleen Fraher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-41.34%2 750
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%145 388
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-3.66%64 791
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%60 186
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.56%54 159
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%52 011