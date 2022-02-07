Log in
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Silvergate Announces Participation at Canaccord Genuity's Digital Assets Virtual Symposium

02/07/2022
Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane, Chief Financial Officer Tony Martino, and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Assets Virtual Symposium at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 176 M - -
Net income 2021 77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 532 M 3 532 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 111,74 $
Average target price 181,11 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Kathleen Fraher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.60%3 532
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%160 355
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.20%80 699
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 081
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)8.12%55 309
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.53%53 814