WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Defunct crypto lender Silvergate Bank has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators to end probes into its liquidation following losses in the wake of the collapse of FTX, its parent Silvergate Capital said on Monday. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chris Reese)
