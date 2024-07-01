Silvergate Capital Corporation is a holding company for Silvergate Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services for the digital currency industry. The Company's platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, provides payments, lending and funding solutions for an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors. The Bank provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending, and commercial business lending. The Bank also provides a full range of deposit products and services. The Bank's Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which is a virtually instantaneous payment network for participants in the digital currency industry that serves as a platform for the development of additional products and services. The Company designed the SEN network of digital currency exchanges and digital currency investors that enables the movement of the United States.

Sector Banks