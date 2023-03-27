Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silvergate Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:21:36 2023-03-27 am EDT
1.910 USD   +11.05%
08:08aSilvergate Capital : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
08:05aSilvergate Capital Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvergate Capital : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

03/27/2023 | 08:08am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 27, 2023 (March 24, 2023)

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-39123 33-0227337
(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission file number) (IRS Employer
incorporation or organization) Identification No.)

4250 Executive Square, Suite 300, La Jolla, CA92037

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(858) 362-6300

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share SI New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A SI PRA New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS.

In connection with the wind down of operations and voluntarily liquidation of Silvergate Bank (the "Bank"), a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation (the "Company"), the Bank agreed to the prepayment of a $205 million secured term loan (the "Term Loan") issued under the Bank's SEN Leverage program to MacroStrategy LLC (the "Borrower"), a subsidiary of MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR).The Term Loan was issued pursuant to a Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of March 23, 2022 by and between the Borrower and the Bank (the "Credit Agreement") and was collateralized by certain bitcoin owned by Borrower and a $5.0 million cash reserve account held by Borrower at the Bank. Pursuant to the terms of a Prepayment, Waiver and Payoff to Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of March 24, 2023, by and between Borrower and Bank, the Bank agreed to accept $161 million ("Payoff Amount") in full repayment, satisfaction, and discharge of the Term Loan and all other obligations under the Credit Agreement, and the other related loan documents. The Bank waived the prepayment charge due upon such prepayment pursuant to the Credit Agreement and upon receipt of the Payoff Amount, the Credit Agreement was terminated, and the Bank released its security interest in all of the Borrower's assets collateralizing the Term Loan, including the bitcoin that was serving as collateral.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Date: March 27, 2023 By: /s/ Alan J. Lane
Alan J. Lane
Chief Executive Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Silvergate Capital Corp. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 12:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 -518 M - -
Net income 2022 -771 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,5 M 54,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Silvergate Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,72 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan J. Lane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin C. Reynolds President
Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lempres Chairman
Scott A. Reed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION-90.11%54
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%153 061
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 738
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.60%50 760
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%44 845
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 609
