    SI   US82837P4081

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(SI)
Silvergate Capital : Announces Virtual Participation at Compass Point's Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Day

06/23/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane, Chief Financial Officer Antonio Martino and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at Compass Point’s Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Day at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 152 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 545 M 2 545 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 222
Free-Float 92,1%
